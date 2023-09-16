PM Chính starts trip to attend China-ASEAN expo, investment summit in Nanning

VIETNAM, September 16 - BEIJING — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hand his entourage arrived at Nanning airport on Saturday morning, starting his participation in the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning City, Guangxi Province of China, from September 16-17, at the invitation of the Chinese Government.

During his two-day stay there, Chính is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening of the events, visit Việt Nam's exhibition area and pavilions, and take part in official activities, meet leaders of the host country and of participating countries, and receive top enterprises of China and ASEAN.

With his participation in the event, Việt Nam sends out its clear and consistent message on the foreign policy worked out at the 13th National Party Congress of attaching importance to the relations with China, wishing to strengthen the political trust and multifaceted cooperation, and pushing the economic cooperation and trade, thus making bilateral relations develop in a healthy, stable, substantial and effective way in the time to come.

PM Chính hopes ASEAN and China are not only each other’s largest economic cooperation and trade partners but also one of each other’s most important comprehensive strategic partners for peace, cooperation and development. He also proposes that ASEAN and China closely coordinate to turn the region into a focus of economic growth, among others.

Especially, the PM asks China to broaden its market, raise its quota for transit goods, and accelerate the opening of its door for aqua-agricultural products and fruits from the ASEAN countries, transited through Việt Nam, to enter the Chinese market. — VNS