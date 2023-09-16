Việt Nam, China to further reinforce cooperation in trade, maintenance of stability at sea: Gov't leaders

VIETNAM, September 16 -

NANNING — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Nanning city, Guangxi province of China, on Saturday while there to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS).

Both sides expressed their delight at and spoke highly of the progress in Việt Nam-China relationship in recent years, especially since the historical China visit by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng from October 30 to November 1 last year.

PM Chính conveyed greetings from Party leader Trọng, State President Võ Văn Thưởng, and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji, and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning.

Premier Li also conveyed regards of the Chinese high-ranking leaders and others to their Vietnamese counterparts.

Underscoring the importance of the Việt Nam-China relations in the overall foreign policy of each country, PM Chính affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State attach great importance to and consider the development of a friendly, stable and healthy cooperative relationship with China a strategic choice and top priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy.

In reply, Li asserted that China always considers its relationship with Việt Nam a priority in the overall framework of its neighbourhood policy.

China backs Việt Nam’s efforts to build and successfully develop its socialist-oriented market economy that suits the country's situation, and stays ready to keep expanding and deepening bilateral substantial cooperation, he said, speaking highly of Việt Nam’s active and effective participation in and its important contributions to the CAEXPO and CABIS.

Both sides agreed to continue effectively realising the common perceptions reached by their Party leaders to further enhance and deepen bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, as well as the agreements and results achieved during PM Chính’s official visit to China in June this year and other high-level visits.

Accordingly, they will facilitate all-level visits; reinforce substantial cooperation in economy, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges; maintain their coordination in multilateral mechanisms and forums; manage land borders effectively; and properly control differences while jointly maintaining peace and stability at sea.

The Vietnamese leader highlighted the need for both sides to leverage geographical advantages and complement each other to nurture substantive cooperation in balanced and sustainable development areas.

He proposed that China accelerate the market opening for Việt Nam’s agricultural and aquatic products, create favourable conditions for the early establishment of Việt Nam’s trade promotion offices in Chengdu (Sichuan) and Haikou (Hainan), and jointly improve customs efficiency to prevent goods congestion at border crossings.

Việt Nam is ready to create favourable conditions for Chinese firms to do business in the country, especially in large-scale, high-quality and modern technology projects that represent China's level of development, bringing about economic and social benefits, he said.

In his view, the two countries need to strengthen transportation and border infrastructure connectivity, study joint work in planning and building several railway lines in northern Việt Nam, and improve cargo transportation capacity bilaterally and through third countries.

The Vietnamese PM suggested joint efforts to promote tourism cooperation, resolve any lingering issues in several projects in the spirit of harmonising interests and sharing risks, and accelerate the implementation of non-refundable aids from China to Việt Nam.

The Chinese Premier affirmed that China will continue opening its market for Vietnamese goods, especially quality agricultural and aquatic products, expand the scale and improve the efficiency of trade by upgrading border infrastructure, policy connectivity, and the building of smart border crossings. Efforts will be made to promote transactions using the Chinese yuan for trade between the two nations.

He said he has directed relevant Chinese ministries to actively engage with Việt Nam to step up specific cooperation areas and jointly build stable supply and production chains.

Proposing increased people-to-people exchanges and public awareness of bilateral traditional friendship, especially among the young generations, he said the Chinese Government will encourage its citizens to travel to Việt Nam, support the opening of new air routes between the two countries, and hasten the implementation of humanitarian, healthcare, and education assistance projects in Việt Nam.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of managing differences properly, and maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea).

PM Chính suggested that both sides continue strictly follow the high-level common perceptions and the agreement on the basic principles guiding the settlement of the maritime issues between Việt Nam and China. He called for respect to each other's legitimate rights and interests, settling disputes and differences through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

They also promised to work closely together at global and regional forums.

On the occasion, Li extended his profound condolences to the families of the victims in a tragic fire in Hà Nội on September 12 that killed 56 people. — VNS