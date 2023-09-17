Infinity Turbine Announces Revolutionary Modular Block Disc Pump System Inspired by Nikola Tesla

Modular blocks for processing and sampling of gases and liquids, and more specifically to devices allowing rapid construction of fluid reactors, distillers, extractors, homogenizers, filtration/separation devices, and process models. Robot-friendly Modular Blocks securely bolted together for easy assembly and customization. Modular Blocks with Magnetic Couplings: A Revolutionary Way to Safely Separate Pressurized and Non-Pressurized Gases and Fluids for Pumping and Expander Applications. Versatile modular blocks designed for custom stacking in any direction, equipped with various application discs for seamless pumping and liquid processing. Revolutionizing Fluid Dynamics: This Modular Block features stacked discs designed for non-cavitation fluid pumping, drawing inspiration from Tesla's groundbreaking original invention to efficiently pump or expand fluids without loss of performance or integrity.

Infinity Turbine Announces Revolutionary Modular Block Disc Pump System for Salgenx Saltwater Flow Batteries, Inspired by Nikola Tesla

The modular block system streamlines fluid handling, pumping, and processing into a single, compact structure, eliminating external piping and valves easily assembled by robots.” — Greg Giese, CEO of Infinity Turbine

DAVOS, GRAUBüNDEN, SWITZERLAND, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Turbine is excited to unveil its modular block system specifically designed for the Salgenx saltwater flow battery's liquid electrolyte pumping. This revolutionary technology, inspired by a Nikola Tesla invention, utilizes non-cavitating discs for pumping various viscosities of liquid electrolytes. The Salgenx disk pump is based on the Modular fluid handling device II, Patent US7726331B1.

"The modular block system streamlines fluid handling, pumping, and processing into a single, compact structure," says Greg Giese, CEO of Infinity Turbine. "This eliminates external piping and valves, making the system more space-efficient and reducing setup complexity. Bolt together blocks allow robots to easily assemble systems."

Key Features:

- Efficient Fluid Handling: The non-cavitating discs ensure optimal pumping of the liquid electrolyte in Salgenx saltwater flow batteries.

- Compact and Space-Efficient: The modular block design maximizes space utility, offering a leaner, more efficient setup.

- Versatility: The system accommodates pumps and piping within a single structure. Blocks can be made from HDPE, aluminum, or other metals based on liquid tolerances. They can be CNC machined, 3D printed, waterjet cut, cast, or stamped.

- Integrated Sensors: Built-in sensor ports and sight ports allow for precise monitoring and control.

- Tesla-Inspired Performance: The modular block system performs comparably to the Tesla Octo valve, performing multiple functions at one time without the necessary tangle of hoses, fittings, and piping.

By simply bolting modular blocks together, users can easily assemble the structure, offering flexibility and scalability for various applications.

"This is another leap forward for Infinity Turbine and Salgenx in terms of innovation and efficiency," adds Greg Giese, CEO of Infinity Turbine. "We're proud to offer this Tesla-inspired, highly adaptable technology for our Salgenx saltwater flow batteries, substantiated by the Modular Fluid Handling Device II Patent, US7726331B1."

Salgenx (a division of Infinity Turbine LLC) is a trailblazing leader in energy storage and sustainable technology solutions. With a commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility, the company strives to redefine the boundaries of energy storage capabilities to pave the way for a brighter and greener future.

Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.com

Infinity Turbine Website: https://www.infinityturbine.com

Saltwater Battery Website: https://salgenx.com