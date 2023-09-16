Tutwiler Community Education Center Named a Quarter-finalist for the Prestigious 2023 Yass Prize, Secures $100,000 Award
Leveraging Innovation to Bridge Educational Gaps, the Center Stands as Mississippi's Sole Recipient, Championing Equity and Excellence in the Mississippi Delta
Being named a Quarter-finalist for the Yass Prize is a validation of the tireless efforts of our team and community to reinvent education in the Mississippi Delta.”TUTWILER, MS, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tutwiler Community Education Center, a pioneering educational and community-building institution in the Mississippi Delta, is proud to announce its selection as a Quarter-finalist for the prestigious 2023 Yass Prize, often referred to as the “Pulitzer of Education Innovation.” This distinguished honor includes a $100,000 award and firmly establishes the Center as vital to educational excellence and equity. Notably, the Center is the **only** awardee from Mississippi.
— Hans Hageman
Sixty-four education providers, embodying a diverse spectrum of educational methods and services, were named Quarter-finalists during a live event in Washington, DC. The Yass Prize and STOP Awards will distribute nearly $13 million this year to catalyze transformational change in the educational landscape.
Janine Yass, Founder of The Yass Prize, praised this year's cohort of 64 innovators, stating, “Each year, we are amazed by the breadth and depth of the innovators that step forward and do the hard work to apply and go through the process. I’m incredibly proud of this new cohort of 64 who will address every sort of student and family, terrain, community, and challenge together.”
The Tutwiler Community Education Center aligns perfectly with the ethos of the Yass Prize, extending educational choices and breaking through conventional barriers. The Center specializes in diverse and innovative educational models, including solutionary and experiential learning, incorporating robotics, vegetable gardening, traditional African-American quilting, music, literacy, and work readiness. It has a proven track record of serving marginalized and economically disadvantaged student populations in the Mississippi Delta.
Hans Hageman, the Executive Director of the Tutwiler Community Education Center, expressed his enthusiasm: “Being named a Quarter-finalist for the Yass Prize is a validation of the tireless efforts of our team and community to reinvent education in the Mississippi Delta. This $100,000 award will significantly amplify our reach, providing life-changing educational opportunities for students who need it most.”
This award and the attention it brings will serve as a linchpin for the Center's future expansion plans. The Center stands out in a cohort of 64 as one of the key organizations prioritizing students characterized as low-income and students of color, thereby addressing a critical gap in educational access and quality.
Jeanne Allen, director of the Yass Foundation for Education, said, “They are not only unconventional in their ethos and work, but they share a passion and commitment to defying educational malaise.”
The Tutwiler Community Education Center is committed to leveraging this recognition and award to multiply its impact exponentially, contributing to the betterment of the Mississippi Delta and the broader dialogue on educational innovation and equity in America.
#### About Tutwiler Community Education Center
Founded in 1992, the Tutwiler Community Education Center is a leading educational innovation and excellence institution in the Mississippi Delta. It provides a diverse range of educational enhancements and community-building programs focused on the town of Tutwiler, MS, and surrounding Mississippi Delta towns.
Hans Hageman - Executive Director
hans@tutwilercenter.org
662-345-8393
For more information on the Tutwiler Community Education Center, please visit https://tutwilercommunityeducationcenter.org.
For more information on the Yass Prize, please visit https://yassprizemovement.org.
