Roaring Growth: Animal Health Market Trends and Predictions for the Next Decade

Monitoring animal health monitoring and preventing disease outbreaks is one of the important factors for the country’s economy and safety of the food supply across the nation. Thus, the production of healthier livestock ensures a better-quality food supply and keeps the prices stable for the consumers. Animal diseases often devastate the world’s communities as well as disturb the international trade. Prevention and control of animal diseases boosts economies, strengthens local communities, and enhances the overall health of the animal population.

There has been significant increase in R&D for animal care with the augment in animal population and increase in incidences of diseases in animals. According to a report by American Pet Products Association in 2019, the overall spending on pets and animals approaches USD 70 billion.

Rise in demand for protein rich foods such as milk, eggs, and meat, increase in adoption of companion animals, growth in population, changes in lifestyle, and surge in per capita income are the factors that drive the growth of the animal health market. Moreover, increase in demand for meat from countries such as China, the U.S., Brazil, and Japan, and the rise in risk of zoonotic diseases—infections that transfer from animals to humans have subsequently contributed toward the growth of the animal health market. However, affordability issues faced by the pet owners and a shift toward vegetarian diet hinder the industry augmentation.

Key Takeaways:

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Methadone market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Animal Health Market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Animal Health Market Segments:

By Animal type:

Production animal

Companion animal

By Product:

Vaccines

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostics

Feed Additives

By Distribution channel:

Retail

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

E-commerce

By End users:

Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)

Competitive Landscape:

Sanofi S.A. (MERIAL Limited)

Merck Animal Health

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ceva Santé Animale

Elanco (Eli Lilly and Company)

Zydus Animal Health

Vetoquinol, Bayer

Zoetis Inc.

Virbac Group

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and market forecast estimations which assists to identify the prevailing animal health market opportunities.

An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions and is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global market is provided.

Region-wise and country-wise animal health market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current market trends and future market potential in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the global animal health market.

Key Points Covered by the Report -

What are the fundamental skills, core competencies, and key players in the industry we are examining?

What are the opportunities for marketing strategies that are developing at a usual rate?

What are the main competitive factors influencing the industry?

What marketing tactics are suitable for a particular service or product?

What geographical areas are covered by the market report?

What share of this market would each of the following regions hold during the forecast period: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA?

How has COVID-19 impacted the class market?



