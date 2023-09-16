A Bold Step Forward for Türkiye's Financial Future, PayFix Officially Acquires BankPozitif
Every investment we make, every step we take is aimed at supporting our nation's economic and societal future.”INSTANBUL, TüRKIYE, September 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Erkan KORK, a prominent figure among Türkiye's successful entrepreneurs, has unveiled a groundbreaking vision in the ever-evolving financial sector. He emphasized, "Every investment we make, every step we take is aimed at supporting our nation's economic and societal future."
— Erkan KORK
Erkan KORK, the newly appointed Chairman of BankPozitif's Board of Directors, stated, "Our vision for BankPozitif is to set new standards in financial services. With this investment, we are resolutely committed to elevating our country, Türkiye, to the summit of both local and global finance in its centenary year. With unwavering faith in the Turkish economy and a keen awareness of the potential within these lands, we are shaping the financial landscape of tomorrow today. Through innovative financial solutions, digital transformation initiatives, and our dedication to sustainable development goals, we aim to contribute value to our nation's economic growth in Türkiye's centenary year. Our foremost priority in this endeavor will be to increase technological and innovative investments to foster stable and sustainable growth.
“We firmly believe that this acquisition will mark a significant milestone for our nation.
Every investment we make, every step we take, is to support the economic and social future of our country. We will continue to demonstrate this purpose and belief in all our activities."
Integrated Solutions for Users
One of Erkan Kork's flagship ventures, PayFix, offers seamless money management, payment processing, transaction tracking, and balance oversight, all without the need for physical cards. It empowers individuals to manage their finances effortlessly through computers and phones with a single click. BankPozitif has been operating as a credit and development bank since 2006.
BankPozitif's Vision Commensurate with Türkiye's Centenary
The bank aspires to position itself as a leader in all regions, serving as a provider of sustainable and innovative financial solutions.
Erkan Kork emphasized in the bank's new approach that "meticulously crafted, agile, and personalized solutions tailored to customer needs take precedence."
While BankPozitif aims to facilitate faster, more secure, and efficient financial transactions for individuals and businesses through a single digital platform, it also seeks to enhance financial literacy through comprehensive educational seminars and workshops nationwide. The bank is committed to leading Turkey towards achieving its environmental and social responsibility objectives by offering green financing and sustainable investment opportunities in the coming years.
