Upcoming closure on Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge beginning Monday, Sept. 18

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauaʻi motorists of upcoming work on the Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge beginning Monday, Sept. 18 as part of the Wailua Bridge emergency deck repairs.

This will be a right lane closure in the northbound direction, in the vicinity of North Leho Drive and Kuamoʻo Road, beginning Monday, Sept. 18 through Friday, Sept. 22 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. for crews to install replacement pins in the bridge deck.

The Kuhio Highway Contraflow will be open concurrently with this closure. Northbound traffic will utilize the Mauka northbound lane and southbound traffic will not be affected during this time.

There are no speed limit or weight reductions for Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge during this time. Special duty police officers and flaggers will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area.

Please note all roadwork is weather-permitting. For Kauaʻi weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

