Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of TWNK, AVTA, WRK, and PFSW

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TWNK to The J.M. Smucker Company for $30.00 in cash and 0.03002 shares of The J.M. Smucker Company common stock for each share of TWNK common stock owned.

If you are a TWNK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AVTA to Cetera Holdings for $26.00 in cash for each share of AVTA common stock owned.

If you are an AVTA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties connection with the sale of WRK to Smurfit Kappa Group Plc for $5.00 in cash and one new Smurfit Kappa Group Plc share for each share of WRK common stock owned.

If you are a WRK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PFSW to GXO Logistics, Inc. for $7.50 in cash for each share of PFSW common stock owned.

If you are a PFSW investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com


