Edison Energy, Renew Energy Partners, and M2030 Join Forces for Climate Week NYC 2023
The partners will explore financial hurdles in net-zero implementation and solutions to address those challengesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edison Energy, Renew Energy Partners, and M2030 are thrilled to announce their collaborative presence at Climate Week NYC 2023. Together, they will co-host "Implementing Net-Zero Roadmaps: Overcoming Financial Hurdles." This engaging event is slated for September 20, 2023, and will take place at the Yale Club of New York City.
This joint effort is designed to illuminate the financial challenges inherent in implementing net-zero roadmaps and potential solutions to those challenges. Featuring sustainability leaders at Bristol-Myers Squibb and GlaxoSmithKline, and moderated by MacArthur Genius Award winner Majora Carter, the upcoming roundtable discussion will provide valuable insights and actionable strategies for navigating and conquering corporate climate challenges.
"We take great pride in bringing our tripartite partnership to Climate Week NYC 2023," expressed Charlie Lord at RENEW. "Our collective commitment to surmounting financial barriers and implementing net-zero roadmaps underscores our dedication to confronting the climate crisis head-on. We look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and sharing innovative solutions.”
This event follows the launch of the Accelerate℠ Program—an innovative, $300 million flexible funding initiative dedicated to the decarbonization of supply chains throughout North America. The program harnesses Edison Energy's industry-leading expertise in designing and implementing decarbonization roadmaps, RENEW's capital commitment to fund energy efficiency and clean energy solutions, and M2030's innovative platform that leverages artificial intelligence to streamline GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions data collection and sharing.
The Accelerate℠ Program has already presented decarbonization plans to leading automotive suppliers. The program offers flexible funding structures, including Power Purchase Agreements and Energy-as-a-Service agreements, for a diverse range of behind-the-meter carbon reduction projects.
“The theme of this year’s Climate Week NYC is ‘We Can. We Will,’ reflecting our collective determination in forging a path towards a more sustainable future,” said Drew Murphy, CEO of Edison Energy. “This continues to drive our partnership with RENEW and M2030, as we help companies across the value chain reduce emissions and meet their sustainability targets. Ultimately, our goal is to leverage innovative solutions to help our clients move from vision to implementation in a way that creates value and impact.”
“Research shows that access to flexible finance is one of the 4 big hurdles suppliers face in decarbonizing their operations and product,” expressed Martin Chilcott at M2030. “Our partnership with RENEW and Edison has started to provide suppliers using our platform with off-balance sheet funding for asset up-grades and onsite solar. The impact of this flexible funding has surprised everyone. In one manufacturing facility, it promises to reduce emissions by as much as 30%. Finance is key, especially for SME manufacturers.”
For more detailed information about the Accelerate℠ Program: https://www.edisonenergy.com/accelerate-funding/
RENEW Energy Partners is a decarbonization firm that provides turnkey solutions for funding, installing, and managing energy-efficiency and on-site clean energy projects. The company helps building owners meet regulatory and consumer demands to reduce their carbon footprint, while saving money and making their buildings cleaner and more resilient. For more information, visit www.renewep.com.
Manufacture 2030 provides global brands, corporations and their small and medium-sized suppliers with the data, tools and support they need to be certain they can hit their GHG emissions reduction targets. Its unique AI-powered software platform and support services help measure, manage, and reduce emissions across global supply chains. For more information, visit www.manufacture2030.com
Edison Energy LLC (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy) is a global energy and sustainability advisory that provides strategy and implementation services to help large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients navigate the transition to a net-zero future. With the recent integration of Edison, Altenex, and Alfa into one global company, we bring the strength of combined expertise across energy procurement, optimization, renewables, and sustainability solutions. For more information, visit www.edisonenergy.com.
Allison Lenthall
RenewComm
+1 202-322-8285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn