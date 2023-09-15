Submit Release
2023 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest Winners Announced

Fan Favorite Winner to Be Chosen on Facebook

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 20th annual Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to Dallin Johnson of Huntingtown for his photo of a gray tree frog.

Photo of a tree frog

This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, free entry into next years contest, and five copies of the 2023 calendar with the winning image displayed on the cover. In addition to the overall grand prize winner, the judges selected first through third place winners in four seasonal categories—winter, spring, summer, and fall. 

This year’s contest received over 1,300 photos.

The department thanks all the photographers that submitted photos to this year’s contest. Your photos are integral to our outreach on the website and out other print and digital publications. Photographers are given credit if their photo is used by the department for any purpose.

Still to be determined is the “fan favorite,” which will be chosen by popular opinion on the department’s Facebook page. Followers are encouraged to “like” and “share” their pick when the photos are posted on September 18, with votes taken through October 2.

Here are the winners of the 2023 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest:

Fall: 

Fall first place winner Christopher Szumlanski

Second place winner fall - Scott Suriano

Fall third place winner Debby Berlyne

Winter:

Winter first place winner Nathaniel Peck

Winter second place winner Addison Likins

Winter third place winner Scott Suriano

Spring:

Spring first place winner Cynthia Herrick

Spring second place winner Joshua Fisher

Spring third place winner Seth Spoenlein

Summer:

Summer first place winner and grand prize winner Dallin Johnson

Summer second place winner Robert Fawcett

Summer third place winner Andrea Conte

  • The first place winner will receive a Maryland State Park Passport and five copies of the 2024 calendar.
  • Second place winners will receive five copies of the 2024 calendar.
  • Third place and fan-favorite winners will receive one copy of the 2024 calendar.
  • Every winner and the “Fan Favorite” will have their images published in the calendar and featured in an upcoming the final edition of the magazine.

