Draft Air Quality Permit 7355 - United States Government Publishing Office - Construction and operation of Printing Press

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7355, United States Government Publishing Office (GPO), Construction and operation of a sheetfed offset printing press in Building C of the GPO complex at 732 North Capitol Street NW

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 40 C.F.R. Part 51.161, D.C. Official Code §2-505, and 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, intends to issue an air quality permit (No. 7355) to the United States Government Publishing Office (GPO) to operate a new Koenig & Bauer Rapida 106 X sheetfed offset printing press in Building C of the GPO complex at 732 North Capitol Street NW, Washington DC 20401. The contact person for the applicant is Daryl Kosturock, Environmental Manager, at (202) 512-1626.

The proposed overall emission limits for the equipment are as follows :

a. Volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions from this equipment shall not exceed 4.50 tons in any 12-consecutive-month rolling period. [20 DCMR 200.7]

b. No visible emissions shall be emitted from this equipment. [20 DCMR 201 and 20 DCMR 606.1]

c. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Violation of the requirements of this condition that occur as a result of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the owner or operator shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the owner or operator could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DCMR 903.13(b)]

Maximum potential emissions from the unit are expected to be as follows:

Pollutant Estimated Maximum Annual Emissions (tons/yr) Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 4.50 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP) 0.05

The 4.50 ton per 12-consecutive-month rolling period emission limit for VOCs listed above is combined in the permit with a limit on the use of two process raw materials, specifically, a combined 57,500 gallons of Aqueous Coating Q9009B and Aqueous Coating Q9010B. This limit has been taken pursuant to 20 DCMR §200.7 to avoid the applicability of 20 DCMR §209 to this equipment.

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered prior to taking final action on the permit application.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after October 23, 2023 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.