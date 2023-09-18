Message to Fellow Citizens of the World from Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran: A New Focus on Literacy
Krishnan Suthanthiran, TeamBest Global Companies/Best Cure Foundation
In an effort to promote reading and make it more accessible, I plan for TBG companies to manufacture one billion tablets, to be distributed through my Best Cure Foundation. Please join my efforts.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In observance of National Literacy Month (September), Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies invites citizens of the world to focus on literacy in order to access better opportunities in life, to break the poverty cycle, and to improve the level of global health. Suthanthiran believes, "Everyone deserves the Best Healthcare and Education. Education is the most effective way to eliminate poverty and promote global understanding and peace."
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
Literacy empowers and liberates people. Beyond its importance as part of the right to education, literacy improves lives by expanding capabilities which in turn reduces poverty, increases participation in the labor market, and has positive effects on health and sustainable development.[1]
Illiteracy and low levels of literacy have been estimated to cost the global economy approximately 1.19 trillion annually. More than two billion adults worldwide lack the essential literacy skills employers need. Unemployment causes lost productivity which slows economic growth.[2]
In an effort to promote reading and make it more accessible, Suthanthiran plans to have TBG companies manufacture one billion tablets and distribute them through his non-profit organization, Best Cure Foundation. Please join his efforts.
September marks National Literacy Month, so take the time to read, volunteer, or encourage youth to explore new worlds at the library.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
