CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Passes Along Appreciation to Veterans of Korean War

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen said his recent trade mission to South Korea and Japan was memorable for many reasons, including the sincere appreciation expressed for America’s military veterans. South Korea is marking the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement, an event that essentially marked the end of the three-year conflict. While he was in South Korea, Governor Pillen was presented with a pin commemorating the anniversary. He said while there, mention was made often to him about the service and sacrifice of U.S. veterans during the war.

“It’s important that our servicemen know the impact they had on that country,” said Gov. Pillen. “Even today, South Koreans are appreciative of their actions decades ago to help stop the spread of communism, advance the cause of freedom, and lay the groundwork for the rebirth of that nation.”

More than 5,000 Korean War veterans live in Nebraska today. It is estimated that more than 300 soldiers from Nebraska lost their lives.

“What they sacrificed led to the birth of a thriving democracy. Those who survived and came home should be very proud of that,” said Gov. Pillen. “It is amazing to see the strides made in South Korea over the last 70 years. That the contributions of our servicemen continue to resonate with young and old is a wonderful takeaway, and something I am compelled to share.”

Governor Pillen’s pin commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement