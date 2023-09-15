Acclaimed Book “Synergy” Celebrates a Readers’ Favorite Award and a 5-Star Rating
NANAIMO, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a moment of pride and recognition as the esteemed non-fiction “Synergy: A Synopsis of an Elite Business Partnership” by Nadiya Albishchenko and Vinay Gandhi garners the coveted Readers’ Favorite Award and receives a commendable 5-star review.
A nod from Readers’ Favorite is no small feat. As one of the preeminent book review and award platforms on the internet, they stand tall with endorsements from publishing leaders like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins.
Their impeccable standards are further affirmed by an A+ BBB rating and their recognition from the Association of Independent Authors with awards like “Best Websites for Authors” and “Honoring Excellence.” Even Nadiya Albishchenko has received the World’s Most Exemplary Women Leaders in Business, 2023 by Worlds Leaders.
Reviewer Frank Mutuma, representing Readers’ Favorite, praised the book, saying,
‘’The wide variety of themes, such as passion, resilience, and not giving up, expressed by Nadiya and Vinay, will go a long way in educating all entrepreneurs facing various challenges. This book is a must-read!”
“Synergy” is more than just a title; it encapsulates the harmonious collaboration between Albishchenko and Gandhi. The book maps their journey, revealing how two different paths can intersect and collaborate, yielding innovation that sets new benchmarks.
With “Synergy,” readers are not only introduced to the tangible impacts of an influential synergy and partnership but are also provided with insights on fostering and maintaining successful collaborations in a competitive business landscape.
In a world where cohesive collaboration is pivotal, “Synergy: A Synopsis of an Elite Business Partnership” stands as a key reference for those eager to understand the nuances of partnership and shared ambition.
This notable book, “Synergy: A Synopsis of an Elite Business Partnership” is readily available for readers on Amazon
About the Authors:
Nadiya Albishchenko is an entrepreneur who has worked in international trade and marketing for over 19 years. She started INAS EXIM LLC, a business that cares about the environment. An artist and co-founder of “Mystique,” a line of wall decorations made to last and are good for the earth. She has also been named The Best Personality and was awarded second place at the women’s empowerment contest held in Dubai - UAE, in 2020.
Vinay Gandhi is an entrepreneur who lives in the UAE and has been doing business in the region for more than 23 years. Having grown up in UAE enabled him to understand diverse cultures, customs, and the multicultural business environment. Golden Star International LLC, a food distribution company in the Emirate of Dubai known as the re-export hub on the globe, is a testament to his expertise. He’s also the Co-founder and Brand Ambassador for “Mystique” Brand, which makes eco-friendly wall art.
