Nighttime lane closures on the Lions Gate Bridge for repaving of the bridge’s north approach are scheduled over two consecutive weekends beginning tonight, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Paving work will affect the bridge travel lanes, with only one lane open to single-lane-alternating traffic during the following times:

Weekend 1

Friday, Sept. 15: 10 p.m. until Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: 10 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17: 10 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 18, 5:30 a.m.

Weekend 2

Friday, Sept. 22: 10 p.m. until Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: 10 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 24, 8 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24: 10 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 25, 5:30 a.m.

At least one sidewalk will remain open at all times during construction to provide a crossing for pedestrians and cyclists.

This scheduled paving of the north approach viaduct is part of regular road maintenance to keep the bridge safe and in good working order. Work is scheduled during nighttime hours to minimize traffic disruptions.

Drivers are advised to expect delays to and from Stanley Park and the North Shore, and to consider using the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing or public transit as alternatives during the times noted above.

Drivers are asked to obey signs and watch for traffic-control personnel. All work is weather-dependent. For updates, check http://www.DriveBC.ca