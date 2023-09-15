Updates from the UN General Assembly 2023

World leaders gather in New York during the week of 18 September for the UN General Assembly’s annual high-level session. They will arrive to find a UN that is more constrained by major-power divisions, and less influential in managing international peace and security crises, compared to one year ago.

During that time, the Security Council has delivered lacklustre responses to a range of global crises, in part hampered by a breakdown in relations between Russia and the West. Developing countries have used the General Assembly as a platform to voice concerns about the global economy’s trajectory. The UN’s political leverage has decreased in many countries where it’s maintained long-standing operations, requiring it to pivot support to regionally-led efforts. And though millions depend on the UN’s humanitarian aid, donor countries cannot keep up with the pace of the UN’s needs around the world. These pressures are likely to persist over the coming year.

Nonetheless, the UN can still play a role in shaping international peace and security should world leaders work to make the organisation more flexible and adaptable. In some instances, the UN will need to be pragmatic about the value, and limitation, of its traditional peace and security tools. In others, its support to humanitarian efforts and collaboration with other multilateral partners will be the most it can reasonably achieve. Looking to the future, the UN still holds value as a platform for countries to debate, and find solutions to, global challenges such as climate change and artificial intelligence.

Many of these dynamics will be on display throughout the 78th Annual Session of the UN General Assembly this September. Though international peace and conflict will not be the only issues under discussion at the General Assembly, many of the countries and regions that Crisis Group covers will be discussed in world leader’s speeches, in bi-lateral meetings, and in side-events.

This special coverage page will house all of Crisis Group’s work related to the UN General Assembly in 2023, as well as its broader work on the UN from the past year