New Responsible Gambling Strategy for Islanders

CANADA, September 15 - A new strategy to help guide responsible gambling programs and services on Prince Edward Island is now available.



The Responsible Gambling Strategy 2023-2028 will act on a government commitment to its citizens in providing a necessary update to responsible gambling programs on Prince Edward Island, and helps ensure that any decisions moving forward are done with the health and safety of Islanders at top of mind. The strategy was created using five guiding principles: harm reduction; accountability; informed and healthy play; equity and inclusion; and supporting vibrant communities.

“The gambling landscape has shifted considerably in the last fifteen years. This new strategy responds to emerging demands and provides a balanced approach, by ensuring those who want to gamble can do so in a safe and positive way,” said Minister of Finance Jill Burridge. “It is based on sound research and consultation that will ensure we are making responsible decisions for Islanders.”

The strategy was developed by independent consultant, MRSB, contracted by the PEI Lotteries Commission. They engaged with mental health and addictions professionals, government partners, commercial stakeholders, such as the harness racing industry, and the people who are most affected by gambling across the province. A series of virtual meetings and online surveys allowed the public to share input, with specific surveys launched to consult with groups that offer charitable lottery games on the Island.

“I want to thank all Islanders who provided their input into this guiding document that will be referred to prior to any decisions on this important topic down the road. We have a solid plan in place, with timelines and the means to measure outcomes,” said Minister Burridge.

This strategy will serve as an update and replacement for the previous strategy created in 2008. To read it, visit Responsible Gambling Strategy

Anyone struggling or in need of immediate, confidential and dedicated support can call the free PEI Gambling Support line at 1-855-255-4255, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information, visit www.peigamblingsupport.princeedwardisland.ca





