State health officials raise risk from EEE to high in three more communities 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced that Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in an additional mosquito sample collected on September 13 in Brimfield. This finding raises the EEE risk level to high in Brimfield, Sturbridge, and Holland and to moderate in Wales.

This is in addition to the six communities already at high risk for EEE: Douglas, Dudley, Oxford, Southbridge, Sutton, and Webster. Auburn, Charlton, Grafton, Millbury, Northbridge, and Uxbridge are at moderate risk.

“The forecast is for cooler temperatures which will start to reduce mosquito activity,” said Dr. Catherine M. Brown, State Epidemiologist. “However, the risk for spread of EEE virus from mosquitoes to people is still present. Everyone in these moderate- and high-risk areas should take the recommended steps to prevent mosquito bites; this includes avoiding outdoor activity between dusk and dawn in the high-risk communities.”

EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. EEE is generally spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. There were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in 2019 with six deaths and 5 human cases with one death in 2020. There were no human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in 2021 or 2022. No human or animal case of EEE has been detected in Massachusetts so far this year.

People have an important role to play in protecting themselves and their loved ones from illnesses caused by mosquitoes.

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient (DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-Menthane-3,8-diol (PMD)] or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.

Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.

Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Wearing long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty unused flowerpots and wading pools and change the water in birdbaths frequently.

Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly fitting screens on all windows and doors.

Protect Your Animals

Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs provide excellent mosquito breeding habitats and should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent WNV and EEE. If an animal is suspected of having WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to the Department of Agricultural Resources, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795, and to the Department of Public Health by calling 617-983-6800.

More information, including all WNV and EEE positive results, can be found on the Arbovirus Surveillance Information web page at Mosquito-borne Diseases | Mass.gov, which is updated daily, or by calling the DPH Division of Epidemiology at 617-983-6800.

###