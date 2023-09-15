Introducing the All-New 2024 Axis A245

LOUDON, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 2024, Axis Wake™ introduces the all-new A245. Completely redesigned from the hull up and sitting at 24.5 feet long, this is the most aggressive Axis ever built and packed with straightforward functionality and the latest Axis innovations, it’s also the most advanced. The A245 is an ingenious combination of scalable performance, all-day comfort, and class-leading technology all wrapped up into a package complete with the signature Axis style buyers love.



2024 Axis A245 Specifications



Length: 24’ 5” / 7.46 M

Beam: 102 IN / 2.6 M



Seating Capacity: 18



Weight: 5,500 LBS / 2,495 KG



Engine: Powerful, Reliable, Quiet, and Clean - Malibu Monsoon M5Di™, M6Di or LT4 Powered by GM Marine



Fuel Capacity: 94 G / 356 L



Effective Ballast with Wedge Deployed: 5,300 LBS / 2,404 KG

“With all-new features, a massive pickle-fork bow, unbelievable wake and wave performance, and a fresh, new look, the A245 is sure to be one of the most popular Axis models in history,” said CEO, Jack Springer.

Fans of the A245’s wildly popular predecessor, the Axis A24, know the appeal of a pickle-fork bow, and the A245’s spacious bow takes things to a whole different level of comfort and convenience. The bow is complete with all the amenities Axis fans love, like plush marine-grade vinyl, multiple cupholders, Wet Sounds speakers, and a wind dam to help keep the lounge warm on cooler days. Bow entry points are covered with non-skid Malibu Soft Grip flooring for sure footing and a stylish accent to the bow’s progressive look.

Another standout feature of the all-new A245 is the massive wraparound lounge. Axis thought of everything passengers need for long days on the lake with a full crew of 18 people. Storage is plentiful and hinged for easy access under seats, cupholders are always within reach, and up to eight speakers flood the lounge with balanced sound at every seat. The lounge seating can be quickly and easily reconfigured so passengers can watch wakeboarding and wakesurfing in total comfort. Optional Chill-Ax pop-up seat backs lift into place and make a secure, comfortable seat on both sides of the lounge, and the Rear-Facing Sliding Skybox Seat™ with optional lean backs brings the comfort and convenience of a fully convertible bench seat with seating that fits three across. Soft Grip flooring covers the lounge floor and leads to a deck drain for easy cleanup, and several heater hoses take the edge off chilly lake days.

Above the lounge, the sleek and stylish AW20 tower has a simple locking mechanism and a low-fold ability to provide plenty of clearance for bridges and boat lifts. Customers can also opt for gas-assist shocks that make the AW20 almost weightless, even while fully loaded with up to four board racks and speakers. New for 2024, available PTM Clamp Force 3.0 board racks feature an intuitive ratchet and swivel function that makes retrieving boards simpler than ever.

The A245’s helm gives owners options to scale functions up or down based on the way they will use their boat. The Axis Dash comes standard with a 7-inch Garmin touch screen giving you access to all your watersports and driving vitals. Upgrade to the Sport Dash for an additional tactile keypad and rotary dial that controls all the boat’s watersports functionality in a quick and easy interface. And for the ultimate captain’s experience, the Premium Sport Dash features a wireless phone charger with top-of-the-line Soft Grip finishes for a stylish and ultra-functional driving experience.

Built with watersports in mind, the A245 has a Soft Grip-covered walkway over the sun pad to the swim platform for sure footing in this heavily traveled path. Available filler cushion insert completes the lounge to make a seamless flow of vinyl from the lounge to the sun pad for a clean overall look from bow to stern.

Wakeboarders and wakesurfers will marvel at the effortless, pro-level performance of the A245. The Wake Plus™ Hull produces clean faces that stand up to challenging water and wind conditions, and 5,300 pounds of ballast —including Power Wedge® III —fill the wake and wave out to its maximum potential. Working side-by-side with these powerful wake tools, Malibu’s iconic Surf Gate® produces a perfectly shaped wave on either side of the boat without the need to move any ballast around. Control the wake and wave energy with Power Wedge III, Malibu’s patented reverse hydrofoil wake shaper that Axis also employs. Power Wedge III can take the wake or wave from steep and aggressive to longer and more relaxed with the touch of a button from the Malibu Command Center—or while surfing with Surf Band®. Surf Band gives the rider instant feedback by customizing the wave right from their wrist. Riders can adjust the wave’s characteristics with Power Wedge III, nudge the boat speed up or down, raise or lower tower speaker volume, and switch their surf side with Surf Gate.

On the outside, the A245’s aggressive styling lines take their cues from the popular Axis A225. Side contours give the boat depth in and out of the water. The rub rail smoothly flows around the boat, following the sharp lines of the progressive pickle-fork bow perfectly, and stylized LED docking lights complete the bow’s new look. New Sapphire Teal and Maya Blue base gelcoats can combine with new metallic gelcoats in Capri Green, Sapphire Teal, Maya Blue, Sienna Coral, Ebony Indy, Ebony Vivid Metallic, and Ruby Red Metallic for a look that’s totally new and customizable for 2024.

The ambitious all-new Axis Wake A245 exceeds the high standards set by its predecessor and brings the Axis brand into new territory with a hull that exceeds 24 feet. As with all Axis models, the feature set and performance difference are best experienced on the water, so contact your local dealer for a test drive today.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fishermen and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , www.pursuitboats.com , or maverickboatgroup.com .

