Dr. Lisa Herring to Join U.S. Department of Education as Strategic Advisor to the Secretary

The U.S. Department of Education today announced that Dr. Lisa Herring, the former superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, will join as a consultant and strategic advisor to the Secretary. She will help shape the department’s strategy to engage state and local officials, and her start date is Sept. 18.

“I am delighted to have Dr. Lisa Herring join us at the Department of Education, a leader whose decades of experience as a teacher and administrator will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris team. As strategic advisor, Dr. Herring will draw upon a professional career that has spanned both rural and urban communities and teaching in both public and private schools to deepen our relationships and collaboration with state and local education leaders. Dr. Herring shares our commitment to accelerating academic recovery in our schools and empowering educators to help students of all backgrounds to find their purpose and fulfill their potential. I look forward to working with her to Raise the Bar in education for all students,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

About Dr. Lisa Herring:

Dr. Lisa Herring also serves as the new president of the Propel Center, an innovation and learning hub for the HBCU community. Dr. Herring most recently served as superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools (APS), where her purpose-driven work propelled academic success and student outcomes at APS by embracing innovation and technology in the classroom, enhancing student-parent support services and creating an environment of collaboration and ingenuity among teachers, school leaders and corporate partners. Prior to leading APS through the Covid-19 pandemic, she served as superintendent of Birmingham City Schools in Alabama; chief academic officer for Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, Kentucky; and deputy superintendent of academics for the Charleston County School District in South Carolina. She also served in leadership positions in Atlanta's DeKalb County Schools, Macon, Georgia and private schools in Pittsburgh. In several of those previous roles, Dr. Herring established national models geared at creating long-term student achievement and expanded career pathways through noted corporate and community partnerships. Throughout her twenty plus years in K-12 education, Dr. Herring embraces the ideas of service and community through her many activities aimed at inspiring young scholars, empowering educational leaders, and improving outcomes for students nationwide. Dr. Herring received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Spelman College, master and specialist degrees from the University of South Carolina, leadership certification from the University of Georgia, and her doctorate from Georgia Southern University. She is also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.