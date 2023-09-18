SPIbelt LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER ECO BELT TO EXPAND SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
The active lifestyle brand continues to inspire people to live their healthiest lives with a new belt made from recycled materialsAUSTIN, TX, US, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SPIbelt, the one-of-a-kind running belt brand dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles, is proud to announce the launch of its first Eco SPIbelt. The new design utilizes 87% recycled materials to create the same great look and functions of the original SPIbelt design in a chic and versatile grey color on September 15, 2023. The launch is the initial rollout part of a sustainability initiative to reduce the company’s footprint. As of September 2023, all of SPIbelt’s USA-made prints are produced with recycled elastic, buckles, glides, and tags.
“We’re on a dedicated mission to help people live their best active lives and believe that a healthy planet supports healthy communities. This design makes a more positive environmental impact, as materials are reused and given new life. Significantly fewer virgin materials are used, so consumers can feel even better about every SPIbelt purchase,” said SPIbelt founder and CEO Kim Overton.
What makes the Eco SPIbelt eco-friendly?
• Using 87% recycled materials, each eco belt produced keeps waste from reaching landfills and gives new life to scraps and post-consumer materials.
• Each order is packed in a bag made from 100% recycled materials.
• The production process redirects plastic water bottles, plastic scraps, fabric, and elastic to create each belt.
• The inner tag and outer “SPI” tag are both made from recycled plastic bottles.
• The buckles and glides are made from broken pieces and scraps that are melted and molded.
• The elastic is made from remnants of elastic that are recycled to the GRS standard.
• The pocket is made from recycled spandex, which is rigorously processed to earn the OEKO-TEX Certification.
• SPIbelt’s production plant implements the Bluesign System to eliminate harmful substances from materials at the start. The factory has EPA approval for the techniques it is using, and the mill implements natural gas for setting and dyeing, recycles wastewater, uses antibacterial finishing, and anti-allergen finishing.
More about SPIbelt
SPIbelt® is the original running belt. Intentionally designed to keep your personal items safe and secure — without being distracting — SPIbelt is the only one of its kind that is bounce-free, chafe-free, and expandable. Created by runner, entrepreneur and former MTV dancer, Kim Overton, the first SPIbelt was made in 2006 in Overton’s small Austin, TX apartment after she sought out a better way to store her keys while jogging – other than her sports bra. Now, the SPIbelt is available in over 40 countries, and is widely praised by industry and lifestyle experts.
While the belt was created for runners, its 15+ styles for adults and children include designs that specifically accommodate individuals with diabetes, asthma, or allergies so their medical devices are always close at hand, stored securely and discretely.
The Eco SPIbelt will be available online at spibelt.com.
For more SPIbelt products visit spibelt.com, and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
