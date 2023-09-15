Octave Holdings and Loudon Hospitality Grow Their Partnership - Acquire the avid Hotel Corpus Christi – Portland
Octave NOVA Hospitality acquires avid Hotel Corpus Christi - PortlandALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC and its joint venture partner, Loudon Hospitality Management (LMH) are pleased to announce the acquisition of their second avid property within the iconic IHG Hotels brand, the newly built 95-room avid Hotel Corpus Christi – Portland located in Portland, Texas. Loudon Hospitality Management will manage the overall operation of this property.
The recently built hotel is centrally located just off US Highway 181 at 281 Buddy Ganem Dr. Portland, Texas. The pet-friendly hotel is conveniently connected to a shopping center, and it is within 10 – 15 minutes from Dolphin Park alongside the waves of North Beach, as well as both the Texas State Aquarium and the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay.
Additionally, the property is convenient to the Portland Energy Business Corridor, the Corpus Christi airport, and the Port of Corpus Christi. The hotel also provides convenient access to the offices of large national companies like DuPont, OxyChemical, Gulf Compress, and Air Liquide.
“We are delighted to expand our partnership with IHG and complete our first acquisition in the booming Texas market, adding to our geographic diversity,” commented Parth Munshi, Octave’s EVP and General Counsel. Somya Chaudhary, Octave’s EVP & Chief Product Officer said, “We are so glad to add another gem like avid hotel Corpus Christi to our hospitality portfolio!" Tariq Siddiqui, Director Hotel Acquisitions for Octave, and Pravin Kotadia, a co-founder of LMH also commented, “We are excited to bring the combined expertise of LMH and Octave to the avid to increase guest satisfaction, property performance, and operational efficiency.”
About Octave:
Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates and/or manages a portfolio of over 45 commercial real estate assets in thirteen states.
Octave’s mission is to create an extraordinary investment experience by leveraging our proven real estate strategies, our intuitive and dynamic investor portal, and our unparalleled customer experience.
Octave and its affiliates seek to deliver above-average returns to their stakeholders by implementing a disciplined investment strategy, developing, and maintaining strategic partnerships throughout the commercial real estate industry, and maintaining an alignment of interests with investors.
About Loudon Hospitality Management:
Loudon Hospitality Management, founded 30 years ago by Pravin Kotadia and Sunil Joshi, has established itself as a leading name in the hospitality domain. The company is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, and has a strong presence in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Loudon Hospitality Management has partnered with several widely known hotel brands like Best Western International, Hilton Hotels Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, IHG, and Marriott International.
LHM was founded by Pravin Kotadia and Sunil Joshi who have a combined 30 years of experience in the hospitality and professional management sector, and have developed high caliber administrative, managerial, and strategic expertise associated with identifying, owning, and managing large-scale hospitality projects.
