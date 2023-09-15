Submit Release
Experts: AFL Finals Series 2023

Alcohol Consumption

Dr Amy Pennay, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research

Expertise: Drinking and spectatorship of sport/ drinking cultures

Sports management

Dr Alana Thomson, Senior Lecturer in Sport Management

Expertise: Sport event legacies and women’s participation in sport

Health, injury and recovery

Prof Kay Crossley (she/her), Physiotherapist, Director La Trobe Sport and Exercise Medicine Research Centre.

Expertise: Player injuries.

Dr Sallie Cowan (she/her), Physiotherapist, Senior Research Fellow

Expertise: Knee injuries.

Dr Andrea Bruder (she/her), Physiotherapist, Senior Lecturer.

Expertise: Knee injuries, and injury prevention.

Ms Melissa Haberfield (she/her), Physiotherapist, PhD candidate, AFLW physiotherapist,

Expertise: physiotherapist in elite sport, including AFLW.

Associate Prof Joanne Kemp (she/her), Sports and exercise physiotherapist, Deputy Director La Trobe Sport and Exercise Medicine Research Centre.

Expertise: Hip, groin and lower back injuries.

Professor Peter Brukner (he/him), Sport and Exercise Physician, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine.

Expertise: General injuries and concussions.

Dr Anthea Clarke (she/her), Senior Lecturer, Sport and Exercise Science

Expertise: Athlete monitoring, general athlete physiology and recovery.

Media contact: Courtney Carthy-O’Neill – c.carthy-oneill@latrobe.edu.au, 0487 448 734

