Experts: AFL Finals Series 2023
Alcohol Consumption
Dr Amy Pennay, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research
Expertise: Drinking and spectatorship of sport/ drinking cultures
Sports management
Dr Alana Thomson, Senior Lecturer in Sport Management
Expertise: Sport event legacies and women’s participation in sport
Health, injury and recovery
Prof Kay Crossley (she/her), Physiotherapist, Director La Trobe Sport and Exercise Medicine Research Centre.
Expertise: Player injuries.
Dr Sallie Cowan (she/her), Physiotherapist, Senior Research Fellow
Expertise: Knee injuries.
Dr Andrea Bruder (she/her), Physiotherapist, Senior Lecturer.
Expertise: Knee injuries, and injury prevention.
Ms Melissa Haberfield (she/her), Physiotherapist, PhD candidate, AFLW physiotherapist,
Expertise: physiotherapist in elite sport, including AFLW.
Associate Prof Joanne Kemp (she/her), Sports and exercise physiotherapist, Deputy Director La Trobe Sport and Exercise Medicine Research Centre.
Expertise: Hip, groin and lower back injuries.
Professor Peter Brukner (he/him), Sport and Exercise Physician, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine.
Expertise: General injuries and concussions.
Dr Anthea Clarke (she/her), Senior Lecturer, Sport and Exercise Science
Expertise: Athlete monitoring, general athlete physiology and recovery.
