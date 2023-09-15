Anhydrous Milk Fat Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview And Key Country Forecast to 2031

Anhydrous Milk Fat Market

Rise in disposable income of people, surge in expenditure on high-quality food products, expansion of food and beverage industry

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Anhydrous Milk Fat Industry generated $3.0 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $6.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/53921

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in disposable income of people, surge in expenditure on high-quality food products, expansion of food and beverage industry, growth in consumer preference for western cuisine, rise in investments in the dairy sector drive the global anhydrous milk fat market. On the other hand, high percentage of saturated fatty acids & cholesterol, and high cost of anhydrous milk fat in comparison to vegetable fats hinder the market growth. However, technological advancements in production methods and container designs will present new growth opportunities for the global anhydrous milk fat market in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Interfood Holding BV

Lactalis Group

Asha Ram & Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Gloria Argentina SA

UGA Group

Royal VIVBuisman

Eurial Ingredients & Nutrition

Polmlek Group

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Vitusa Corp,

In terms of application, the dairy segment grabbed the highest share of nearly two-fifths of the overall anhydrous milk fat market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance in 2031. Anhydrous milk fat is significant in the dairy sector since it not only contributes to flavor development but also to texture, color, and viscosity. Moreover, the confectionery segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment is driven by expanding retail sales, an increase in the practice of giving confectionery items as gifts, rising disposable income, rising urbanization and population, busy lifestyles, and an increase in the number of women in the workforce.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4d5e9888f1aebd493d6bbc082824775d

By distribution channel, it is classified into online and offline. The offline segment is further fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and others. The online segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to the large availability of products and the provision of free home delivery, the online sales channel is one of the most advantageous distribution channels. The segment's expansion is also being fueled by the increased use of the internet in both developed and emerging countries.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global anhydrous milk fat market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is because manufacturers of anhydrous milk fat have a lot of potential opportunities in the region. Anhydrous milk fat products from New Zealand are increasingly being exported to China and Australia, which is changing the market. However, the market in Europe is projected to witness a fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the rising demand for clean label and sustainable milk and dairy products.

𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/53921

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By nature, the conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.0%.

By application, the dairy segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, in 2021, and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8%.

Depending on the distribution channel, the offline segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.0%.

Region-wise a-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7%.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

A2 Milk Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/a2-milk-market-A06359

Parmesan Cheese Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/parmesan-cheese-market-A47202

Mascarpone Cheese Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mascarpone-cheese-market-A15128

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

