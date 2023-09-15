Automotive Collision Repair Market Share, Price, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Automotive Collision Repair Market Share, Size, Price, Growth, Research Report and Forecast 2023-202830 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Collision Repair Market Outlook
According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the global automotive collision repair market growth reached a value of approximately USD 188.8 billion in 2022. Aided by the growing ownership of passenger and commercial vehicles and the increasing prevalence of road accidents, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 2.20% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 215.13 billion by 2028.
Automotive collision repair involves the process of fixing the damaged parts of a vehicle after an accident. This process can include various services such as denting, painting, replacement of damaged parts, and alignment of car body, among others. Automotive collision repair plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety, performance, and longevity of vehicles.
The upsurge in vehicle ownership is one of the primary factors propelling the global automotive collision repair market growth. With urbanisation and increasing disposable incomes, more individuals are owning vehicles, leading to a rise in the probability of road accidents and, therefore, an increasing demand for collision repair services.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-collision-repair-market/requestsample
Moreover, a growing emphasis on vehicle maintenance and longevity has further contributed to the automotive collision repair market expansion. Vehicle owners are becoming more aware of the importance of regular maintenance and repair after collisions to ensure the safety and performance of their vehicles. This consciousness, in turn, is leading to an increasing demand for professional collision repair services.
The role of the automotive collision repair industry is also expanding, reflecting developments in vehicle technology. Modern vehicles come equipped with advanced technologies like ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), requiring specialised calibration and repair services post-collision. As a result, the need for automotive collision repair services that can handle such sophisticated systems is on the rise, thereby boosting the automotive collision repair market demand.
Furthermore, the trend of automakers partnering with collision repair centres to provide branded repair services is expected to fuel the automotive collision repair market development. These partnerships help automakers ensure that repairs are done using OEM parts and meet their quality standards, providing reassurance to customers and driving demand for these services.
Lastly, the increased adoption of remote diagnostics systems in vehicles can also influence the automotive collision repair market positively. These systems enable the real-time monitoring of vehicle health, notifying drivers about necessary repairs and maintenance. As these systems become more common, they will likely stimulate demand for professional collision repair services.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-collision-repair-market
Automotive Collision Repair Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on product type, vehicle type, service channel, and region.
Market Breakup by Product Type
Paints and Coatings
Consumables
Spare Parts
Others
Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
Heavy-duty Vehicle
Light-duty Vehicle
Market Breakup by Service Channel
DIY
OE
DIFM
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global automotive collision repair companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
3M Company
Denso Corporation.
Honeywell International Inc
Continental AG
Robert Bosch GmbH
Faurecia Group.
Automotive Technology Inc.
Caliber Holdings LLC
Others
Read More Reports:
Cigarette Lighter Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cigarette-lighter-market
Clinical Microbiology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/clinical-microbiology-market
Cocoa Processing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cocoa-processing-market
Coconut Derivatives Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/coconut-derivatives-market
DC Circuit Breaker Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dc-circuit-breaker-market
Load Bank Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/load-bank-market
Liver Cancer Screening Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/liver-cancer-screening-market
Immunodiagnostics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/immunodiagnostics-market
Immune Thrombocytopenia Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/immune-thrombocytopenia-market
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hyperbaric-oxygen-therapy-hbot-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Louis Wane
Expert Market Research
415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other