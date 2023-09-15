High Dynamic Range Market Size Sees Phenomenal Growth in Entertainment and Imaging | Growing at Strong CAGR of 25.1%

High Dynamic Range Market Research

The demand for immersive visual experiences across entertainment, automotive, and imaging sectors is the primary driver of the High Dynamic Range (HDR) market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The High Dynamic Range Market was estimated to be worth $13,760.0 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% to reach $126,740.0 million by 2030.

One of the main factors propelling the worldwide high dynamic range market is the enduring need for large screen displays with high resolution. Additionally, the high potential for digital photography, the rising need for on-demand content delivery services, and the increased penetration of smartphones all significantly contribute to the expansion of the worldwide high dynamic range market. However, the requirement for significantly more bandwidth for broadcasting high dynamic range content restrains industry expansion.

In 2020, on the basis of product type, the display devices segment exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. This is attributed to increase in applications of high dynamic range solution in different display devices such as televisions, Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, projectors, and laptops & tablets. In addition to this, surge in demand for video wall, TVs, and digital signage applications boosts growth of this segment. However, the capturing devices segment is expected to witness the highest growth in high dynamic range market share, due to proliferation of high dynamic range-capable smartphones and cameras.

HDR technology is revolutionizing the entertainment industry. Streaming platforms, gaming consoles, and television manufacturers are embracing HDR to provide viewers with richer, more vibrant, and lifelike visuals. As consumers demand higher quality content, the HDR market is witnessing rapid growth, with studios remastering their catalogs for HDR compatibility.

HDR is making its way into the automotive sector, enhancing safety and driving experiences. HDR cameras and displays are being integrated into vehicles to improve image quality for features like advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving, and in-car entertainment systems. HDR techniques are advancing in the world of photography and imaging. Modern smartphones and cameras are equipped with HDR capabilities that capture more detail in high-contrast scenes. Additionally, software-based HDR solutions are becoming increasingly sophisticated, allowing users to create stunning HDR images from single or multiple exposures.

In the field of healthcare, HDR technology is playing a critical role in medical imaging. Radiologists and healthcare professionals benefit from improved image quality and contrast, leading to better diagnostic accuracy. HDR is particularly valuable in modalities like X-ray, MRI, and CT scans.

Post COVID-19, the high dynamic range market size is estimated to grow from $ 13,760.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 126,740.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.10%. The pandemic has a slight negative impact on the market growth, as the supply chain hindrances created challenges for display manufacturers in manufacturing as well as supplying their products. For instance, Omdia Display, one of the leading display manufacturers in China, expected a 40–50% drop in its overall production of display, owing to a shortage of logistics support, shortage of labor, and quarantine procedures.

Some of the key high dynamic range industry players profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Canon, Nikon Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Omnivision Technologies, Olympus Corp., Sony Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, and Casio Computer Co., Ltd. This study includes market trends, high dynamic range market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

