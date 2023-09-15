Digital Supply Chain Market Size Flourishes Amidst Industry Disruptions | Forecast to Exceed USD 13.6 Billion by 2030

Digital Supply Chain Market Size

The urgent need for increased efficiency, transparency, and resilience in supply chain operations is driving the growth of the Digital Supply Chain market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global digital supply chain market was estimated at $3,918.00 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% to reach $13,679.00 million by 2030.

The desire for dependable, quick, and efficient order execution, the rise in demand for cloud-based supply chain management systems, and the rising use of digital technology designed for industrial use are all having an impact on the global digital supply chain market. However, over the projection period, security issues related to the digital supply chain may somewhat restrain market growth. Contrarily, the spread of supply chain 4.0 and the continued trend of digital transformation present opportunities for market expansion.

On the basis of industry vertical, the global digital supply chain market is dominated by retail & consumer goods segment. In the retail sector, the market is driven by increase in complexity of retail supply chain networks over a period of time due to the presence of large number of suppliers & logistics providers, channels, products, and value-added offerings. However, the manufacturing segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. The major shift toward digitization and rise in adoption of planning software, artificial intelligence, and machine learning primarily drives growth of the digital supply chain market in the manufacturing sector.

Post COVID-19, the global digital supply chain market was valued at $3,918.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $13,679.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.2%.. The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The COVID-19 outbreak has low impact on the growth of the market, as digitization across different industries has increased during unprecedented circumstances. There is huge demand for online shopping in several areas, which requires food & beverage, manufacturing, and logistics companies to increase their investments in automation, including the automation and digitization of supply chains. Thus, fueling the growth of the market.

Some of the key Digital supply chain industry players profiled in the report include Cloudera, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Tableau Software, and TIBCO Software Inc. This study includes digital supply chain market share, trends, digital supply chain market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

