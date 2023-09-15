Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway RADAR Market Top Winning Strategies: Strategic Partnerships and Market Leadership

Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway RADAR Market by Application , Frequency , RADAR and Component : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial & off-highway vehicles are large and utilized for multiple tasks such as transport of goods, mining, excavation, and others. Due to their large sizes and complicated applications, these vehicles are prone to accidents. Safety concerns increase with a high number of blind spots, thereby propelling the use of RADARs in these vehicles to alert the driver of various threats. In addition, safety & security has become a topmost priority while traveling. Therefore, there has been a shift of the auto industry toward advanced technologies and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which is estimated to fuel the growth of the commercial vehicle & off-highway RADAR market over the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• The global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus started at a time when both the developing economies and the automotive industry were expecting a recovery in the market. The magnitude of the impact on the industry depends on the duration of ongoing lockdown.

• The onset of COVID-19 in India is estimated to have a negative impact on the automotive industry. Even after lockdown, further decline in vehicle demand is expected.

• The supply chain is expected to adapt quickly as China is reviving faster than normal. The extended supply chain visibility at the highest level is the biggest risk mitigation factor that affects the productivity of companies.

• COVID-19 has impacted almost all stakeholders in the value chain, experiencing both short and medium-term impacts. This could range from shortage of raw materials, shift of production to other countries, deferred launches, and decrease in consumer demand.

• The impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the automotive industry could vary depending on the intensity, duration, and spread of the outbreak. As a result, the economy may witness a recovery as per the impact.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Increase in demand for autonomous driving and advancement in ADAS technology of an object are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. However, signal interference and inability to distinguish multiple targets are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, 4D imaging RADAR and advancements in providing accurate angular information are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the commercial vehicle & off-highway RADAR market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 & 𝐨𝐟𝐟-𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐑 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬

Demand for autonomous driving vehicles has significantly increased along with the rapid use of commercial vehicles and more awareness regarding safety concerns. Therefore, these factors are leading to the high adoption of commercial vehicle & off-highway RADAR over the forecast period.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐒 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) has significantly grown in the last few years with the ability to classify objects with features, such as ACC, AEB, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning, by using a single-lens camera. This makes it cost-effective and is the primary reason that drives the growth of the commercial vehicle & off-highway RADAR market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the commercial vehicle & off-highway RADAR market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the commercial vehicle & off-highway RADAR market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the commercial vehicle & off-highway RADAR market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 & 𝐨𝐟𝐟-𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐑 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Which are the leading market players active in the commercial vehicle & off-highway RADAR market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Denso Corporation

• Vauxhall

• Nissan

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Aptiv

• Infineon Technologies A

• Volvo

• Continental AG

• Ford