Sinus Dilation Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Sinus Dilation Devices Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The sinus dilation devices market size is expected to reach $3.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%, as per TBRC’s “Sinus Dilation Devices Global Market Report 2023.”

The growth in the sinus dilation devices market results from rising sinusitis cases, with North America projected to lead in market share. Key players include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Sinus Dilation Devices Market Segments

• By Product: Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices, Endoscopes, Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Instruments Set, Sinus Stents or Implants, Other Products

• By Procedure: Standalone, Hybrid

• By Application: Adult, Pediatric

• By End User: Hospitals, ENT Clinics, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global sinus dilation devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sinus dilation devices are medical devices designed to expand or open the sinus passages, promoting better airflow and drainage and reducing symptoms associated with sinus blockage. These devices treat various sinus conditions, such as chronic sinusitis or nasal congestion.

