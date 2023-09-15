Vellon Space and Yuri Forge Strategic Partnership to Propel Indian Life Science Experiments into Space
Vellon Space and Yuri Forge Strategic Partnership to Propel Indian Life Science Experiments into Space and the Low Earth Orbit.MECKENBEUREN / NEW DELHI, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark move towards advancing Indian life science research in space, Vellon Space, a leading Indian space enterprise, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yuri, a German space biotech firm.
The partnership aims to leverage the combined expertise of both companies to provide the Indian biotech industry with rapid and dependable access to space. Yuri will offer its top-tier bioreactors, which have been deployed over 150 times on the International Space Station (ISS). In return, Vellon Space will contribute with its innovative StarLab module, a miniaturised space laboratory , a testament to its advanced space technology.
"The synergy between Vellon Space and Yuri presents an invaluable opportunity for Indian biotech firms to advance their research in space," remarked Ajay Kumar, Founder & CEO of Vellon Space.
Felix Steiner, Space Access Lead at Yuri, added, "We are thrilled about this partnership, poised to unlock the door to groundbreaking discoveries in life science research."
Both entities are optimistic that this collaboration will not only catalyze scientific research in the region but also pave the way for future international cooperations in the space biotech sector.
