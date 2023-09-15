Red Rice Market Growth Trends: Reaching US$ 4,110.9 million by 2030 | Ceylon Pure, Wuhan Jiacheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Red Rice Market

The Red Rice market is expected to witness significant growth.

Rise in demand for high fiber and nutrient-rich rice products and surge in trend of rice exports by Asian-Pacific countries drive the growth of the global coiled tubing market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Red Rice Market size was valued at $2,915.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,110.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030. The rakthashali segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,299.2 million in 2020. Rise in demand for high fiber and nutrient-rich rice products and surge in trend of rice exports by Asian-Pacific countries drive the growth of the global coiled tubing market. On the other hand, the fact that excessive consumption of red rice results in gastrointestinal problems restrains the growth to some extent. However, surge in use of red rice in the cosmetics sector is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Companies are focusing on diversification of their business and positioning their products in a right manner to get the target market. They are introducing products that are healthy and obtained from rice. Red rice is widely consumed as a traditional food in Europe. A key element expected to boost the global market's growth is the growing number of government rules and requirements linked to the safety and quality of food grains around the world.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Urmatt Ltd.

Ceylon Pure

Lundberg Family Farm

Woodland Foods, Inc.

Lotus Foods, Inc.

The Kruger Co.

Mars, Inc

Fabrar Liberia, Inc.

Wuhan Jiacheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Riviana Foods, Inc.

Based on battery type, the rakthashali segment held the major share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global red rice market. This is because rakthashali is highly preferred by doctors for its several medicinal and functional usages. At the same time, the Bhutanese red rice segment would register the fastest CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on product type, Rakthashali segment held the major share of 44.6% in the global market. Rakthashali rice is natural red rice variant with red husk & grain that have high medicinal value. It is rich in antioxidants, calcium, zinc, iron, and other minerals which has led the red rice market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of nature, the organic segment held the major red rice market share. The propensity of consumers to spend more on organic has been positive for red rice and its products. Consumers expect that their product is manufactured in an ethical manner and they also associate organically certified as a product that has been produced and processed in a chemical free manner. This is attributed to evolving lifestyle and changing trends in the food industry, which has boosted the demand for healthy food ingredients.

Based on nature, the organic segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global red rice market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. The advantages and nutrients in organic red rice are more than conventional red rice, which offers a boost to customers' demand for the product, thereby boosting the growth of the segment.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market across Europe, followed by LAMEA and North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global red rice market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Growing popularity of red rice and its ability of curing serious ailments in people have boosted the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. China and Japan are specialized in red rice products which they use for their traditional medicinal purposes. This factor drives the market growth in the region.

On the basis of distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket and municipal corporation stores are the most prominent segment in the red rice market. This is attributed to the fact that these stores provide high visibility and attractive assortment of products to consumers. This enables them to discover new variety and understand the labels and differentiate better among products. Furthermore, supermarket chains are one of the frequently visited stores for purchasing grocery items. Hence, this factor is expected to boost the sales of red rice in the market during the red rice market forecast period.

