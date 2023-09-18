Global Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The artificial intelligence (chipsets) market is expected to reach $54.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 31.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Global Market Report 2023" offers comprehensive market insights. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $54.45 billion by 2027 with a 31.4% CAGR.

AI chipsets market grows with increased autonomous vehicle demand. North America leads in market share. Key players: Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation.

Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market Segments

• Hardware Categories: Processor, Memory, Network

• Technology Types: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Predictive Analysis

• Functions: Training, Inference

• Computing Tech: Cloud AI, Edge AI

• Industry Verticals: Consumer Electronics, Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Others

• Geographical Divisions: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.

AI chipsets are custom hardware designed for demanding AI tasks, optimized for improved AI algorithm and model performance, enabling faster and more efficient AI workload execution.

