Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market to Grow at a CAGR of 20.2%, Reaching US$ 3,900 Million by 2032
Sacroiliac joint fusion surgeries are expected to account for 40% market revenue.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market is estimated to have a value of US$ 620 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3,900 million by 2032. This market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% from 2022 to 2032.
In 2021, the global sacroiliac joint market was valued at approximately US$ 540 million. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and new materials, which are enhancing the safety of joint fusions. This includes the utilization of 3D-printed titanium implants and additive manufacturing techniques.
The market is set to be driven primarily by the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries during the forecast period. Additionally, improved diagnostic capabilities for sacroiliac joint disorders and the adoption of new technologies are expected to contribute to the development of more effective SI joint fusion systems.
Furthermore, the growing elderly population in developed nations such as the United States, coupled with an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, is anticipated to be a significant factor boosting the market. According to data from the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau, out of a total U.S. population of 328 million, approximately 75 million individuals were aged 60 and above.
Increasing Incidence of Joint Pain Expected to Expand Revenue Opportunities
According to estimates from Fact.MR, North America is projected to contribute to 42% of the revenue in 2022 and beyond. The significant share of this region can be attributed to the presence of key industry players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and expanding reimbursement coverage. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of joint pain is also creating broader avenues for growth.
The National Center for Biotechnology Information reports that the annual prevalence of low back pain among adults in the United States ranges from 15% to 45%. In response to this health challenge and with the aim of improving patient outcomes, substantial efforts have been directed toward gaining a deeper understanding of the various causes of back pain. Notably, there has been an increasing focus on the sacroiliac (SI) joint as a potential source of pain, with estimates suggesting that SI joint-related low back pain accounts for between 15% to 30% of cases.
Rising Healthcare Expenditure Alleviating the Impact of Joint Pain
In the Asia Pacific region, a robust growth rate is anticipated throughout the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2032, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the presence of a substantial patient population, the development of healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments by key industry players in this geographical area.
Increased healthcare spending, a surge in minimally invasive medical procedures performed in the region, and the widespread adoption of advanced healthcare technologies among the population are expected to propel the growth of the sacroiliac fusion implants market in the Asia Pacific region.
Competitive Landscape
Leading providers of sacroiliac joint fusion services are actively pursuing a range of expansion strategies, including product development, new product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions. Additionally, many players are engaged in conducting clinical testing of their products and filing patent applications. Notable developments in the market include:
In September 2021, PainTEQ secured three patents in the United States. These patents cover their drill-less method for stabilizing the SI joint, the abrading device used in the procedure, and the allograft implant. All three innovations are integral components of PainTEQ's minimally invasive LinQ procedure for SI joint dysfunction, reinforcing the company's strong market position.
In June 2020, Orthofix Medical Inc. introduced the FIREBIRD SI Fusion System in a limited market release within the United States. This system incorporates a 3D-printed titanium bone screw and is employed through minimally invasive surgical techniques for the treatment of SI joint dysfunction. This launch marked a significant advancement in the field.
Key Segments Explored in the Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Report
By Indication:
Joint Fusion for Degenerative Sacroiliitis: This segment focuses on sacroiliac joint fusion procedures performed for degenerative sacroiliitis, a condition characterized by the inflammation and deterioration of the sacroiliac joint.
Joint Fusion for Sacral Disruption: This category delves into sacroiliac joint fusion interventions employed in cases of sacral disruption, which may result from various causes, such as accidents or trauma.
Sacroiliac Joint Fusion for Trauma: Here, the report investigates sacroiliac joint fusion procedures specifically designed to address trauma-related issues affecting the sacroiliac joint.
By Treatment Type:
Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery: This section encompasses various surgical approaches and techniques used in sacroiliac joint fusion.
Surgery Type: The report distinguishes between minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion surgery and open sacroiliac joint fusion surgery, highlighting the surgical methods employed.
Approach: The report categorizes approaches into dorsal sacroiliac joint fusion and anterior sacroiliac joint fusion, shedding light on the surgical perspectives.
Product: This part covers sacroiliac joint fusion implants, accessories, injections, and RF (Radiofrequency) sacroiliac joint fusion ablation, offering insights into the products utilized for treatment.
By End User:
Sacroiliac Joint Fusion in Hospitals: This segment explores the utilization of sacroiliac joint fusion procedures within hospital settings, emphasizing the role of hospitals in providing such treatments.
Sacroiliac Joint Fusion in Ambulatory Surgical Centers: The report investigates the prevalence of sacroiliac joint fusion procedures in ambulatory surgical centers, highlighting the convenience and efficiency of these facilities.
Sacroiliac Joint Fusion for Other End Users (Specialty Centers and Research & Academic Institutes): This section delves into the application of sacroiliac joint fusion in specialty centers and research & academic institutes, showcasing the diversity of healthcare settings where these treatments are administered.
These key segments provide a comprehensive view of the sacroiliac joint fusion market, offering valuable insights into the different indications, treatment types, and end-user preferences within this evolving medical field.
