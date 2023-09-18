Global Environmental Sensor Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Environmental Sensors Global Market Report 2023" provides complete market insights. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $2.59 billion by 2027 with a 10.1% CAGR.
Environmental sensor market grows with smart city adoption. North America leads in market share. Key players: Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, ABB Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Emerson Electric Co., TE Connectivity, Microelectronics N.V.
Environmental Sensor Market Segments
• Sensor Types: Temperature, Humidity, Air Quality, Water Quality, Integrated, Gas, Chemicals, Smoke, UV, Soil Moisture
• Applications: Smart Home, Factory Automation, Smart Cities, Automotive Powertrain, Energy Harvesting, Others
• End Users: Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Government, Others
• Geographical Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.
Environmental sensors monitor and offer real-time data on temperature, humidity, wind, and rainfall. They record, store, test, and measure environmental data with DCIM software.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Environmental Sensor Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
