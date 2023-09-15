Stern Mounted Sonar System Strategic Imperatives for Success and Rising Demand Till 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Stern Mounted Sonar System Market by Operation, by Application and by Installation : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stern mounted sonar system market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing demand for sonar systems in naval forces for anti-submarine capabilities. Stern-mounted sonar is the main underwater sensor of naval platforms, which detects submarines, unmanned underwater vehicles, diver delivery vehicles and mines with accurate localization. The stern is the back part of a ship, defined as the area built up over the sternpost, extending upwards from the counter rail of ship. Moreover, sternmounted sonar system is a compact integrated active as well as passive sonar system, specifically targeted for installation on small platforms such as anti-submarine warfare (AWS) corvettes, shallow water crafts, and patrol vessels.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• Government has imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 causing the sonar system manufacturers to halt manufacturing processes.

• Ship builders are facing operational issues in ship construction and sonar system installation due to government decision to enforce lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

• Naval forces are forced to delay on-going military projects involving sonar system installation & upgradation, due to lack of workforce caused by the travel advisory issued by governments globally.

• Sonar system manufacturers are witnessing disruption in supply chain of components and raw materials required for the development & testing of sonar system.

• Maritime trade activities such as oil trade, are also on a standstill due to decline in demand. Government imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic has affected the maritime tourism activities as well.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in maritime tourism activities, increase in demand for seaborne trade activities, and rise in adoption of autonomous ships are the factors that drive the global stern mounted sonar system market. However, marine life hazard due to sonar usage hinders the market growth. On the contrary, growing military naval fleets, research & development in sensor technology, and developments in artificial intelligence present new pathways in the industry.

The global stern mounted sonar system market trends are as follows:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩

For instance, in September, 2020, Mayflower (an autonomous ship) will launch from Plymouth (seaside town on the English Channel) to set a voyage for the other side of the Atlantic. The ship will be fully autonomous, with no crew or passengers on board and will be powered by solar panels and a wind turbine mounted at its stern. The boat has a backup electrical generator on board, with no plans to refuel the boat at sea if the generator backup runs dry. Mayflower’s radar, cameras, lights, antennas, satellite-navigation equipment, and sonar pods will all be perched above the hull on a specially outfitted mast. In addition, the hull mounted sonar system will be used along with additional system in a science bay for experiments to measure oceanographic, climate, and meteorological data. Moreover, during the boat’s voyage a variety of electronics such as weather system, sensors, and regulatory data, as well as communication system operated by the IBM systems onshore that will continue to train the AI algorithms. Such rise in adoption of autonomous ships is expected to boost the global stern mounted sonar system market.

𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : Lockheed Martin, Thales Group, Atlas Elektronik, Raytheon, Navico., DSIT, Aselsan, Ultra Electronics, Kongsberg Gruppen, L3

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 : Passive, Active, Dual

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 : Commercial, Defense

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 : Retrofit, Line Fit

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)