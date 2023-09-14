Submit Release
PCI Practical Matters Podcast: Memorial Service for Commercial Item Contracting

Welcome to PCI’s GovCon Practical Matters Podcast. Today our instructors, Larry Allen, and Rob Burton, are holding a Memorial Service for Commercial Item Contracting in government contracting. Join them as they discuss:

  • 1) Commercial item contracting’s life
  • 2) Why commercial item contracting is passing
  • 3) What could be done to help commercial item contracting

