Rob Greer Collaborates with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathy and Understanding in Business" with Chris Voss

Rob Greer, an accomplished entrepreneur and passionate advocate for personal development, has embarked on an exciting partnership with SuccessBooks® to co-author the upcoming book, "Empathy and Understanding in Business" alongside renowned author Chris Voss, promising to redefine the principles of business success by emphasizing the profound significance of empathy and human connection.

Rob’s journey began with humble origins, as he gained hands-on experience in the family truck parts business and on the farm. Through his interaction with nature and animals, including raising horses and cattle, Rob cultivated a unique perspective that would influence his future endeavors.

In 2001, Rob embarked on his career path in pest control sales, which marked the commencement of a remarkable journey. Beyond funding his university studies and a two-year service mission in Santiago de Chile, where he became fluent in Spanish, Rob recognized the importance of self-reliance, and dedication.

Upon graduating from Brigham Young University (BYU) with a degree in business management and an emphasis in marketing, Rob, along with partners Lenny Gray and McKay Bodily, established a Rove Pest Control branch in Minnesota. Rob's leadership paved the way for the expansion of Rove Pest Control from a single branch to five, focusing on team member growth, public health awareness, and aligning service offerings with individual and community needs.

Rob's commitment to personal growth extended beyond his professional life. In 2010, he embarked on a transformative health journey, shedding 75 pounds over 12 years. His newfound passion for ultra-running, obstacle-course racing, and rock climbing fueled his personal development endeavors, leading to remarkable achievements such as completing sub-24-hour hundred-mile races and a top-five finish in a 314-mile race across Tennessee.

Rob's explorations extended to nature's grand challenges as well, conquering iconic landmarks like Devil's Tower, Grand Teton, and diverse crags across North America. His annual weeklong, self-supported running journeys symbolize the resilience of the human spirit and the innate kindness of strangers he connects with along the way.

Rob contributed as a Subject matter expert to the MN Department of Agriculture's UMN Extension certification manual, Quality Pro’s Customer Service Credential Training Program and Exam, the National Pesticide Applicator Certification Core Manual for the EPA and testified on industry matters in the MN state legislature.

Rob Greer serves on the board of directors for the Minnesota Pest Management Association and Fostering Love Project, a charity non-profit organization supporting children entering foster care and their families. As a high school girls cross country coach, mentor, and youth leader, he continuously seeks to inspire and empower those around him.

Rob Greer's entrepreneurial spirit remains vibrant, as he plays key roles in various ventures including Keen Development, Spring Shores Lodge, Aspen Shores Lodge, Door-to-Door Millionaire, LMR Holdings, and 13 Seasons, in addition to his position in Rove Pest Control.

By collaborating with accomplished author Chris Voss, Rob Greer's expertise and journey serve as a compelling contribution to the book, “Empathy and Understanding in Business.” This collaboration is poised to deliver a fresh perspective on the foundations of business success, blending Rob's entrepreneurial spirit with Chris Voss's profound insights.

For more information about Rob Greer and his remarkable journey, please visit: rovepestcontrol.com.