Coach Pete D'Arruda Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathy and Understanding in Business" with Chris Voss

Pete J. D'Arruda aka "Coach Pete"

APEX, NC, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pete J. D’Arruda, Known as, "Coach Pete", a renowned Registered Financial Consultant and Investment Advisor Representative, signs publishing deal with SuccessBooks® to co-author the highly anticipated book, “Empathy and Understanding in Business,” alongside accomplished author Chris Voss. This dynamic collaboration brings together seasoned professionals to revolutionize the principles of business triumph.

“Empathy and Understanding in Business” is set to make its long-anticipated debut by the close of 2023. This collection promises to transcend traditional business literature by emphasizing the power of human connection, empathy, and emotional intelligence in fostering prosperous enterprises.

Coach Pete's extensive experience as a financial fiduciary, coupled with Chris Voss's accomplished background, ensures readers can anticipate profound insights from this forthcoming book.

A fiduciary with decades of experience, Coach Pete, also known as Peter J. D’Arruda, MRFC®, RICP®, serves as the Manager and Founding Principal of Capital Financial Advisory Group, LLC in Apex, North Carolina. With a lifetime goal of steering his clients towards their desired levels of success, he founded Capital Financial to help clients navigate the complexities of retirement planning.

Coach Pete's mission revolves around demystifying retirement through a systematic approach to lifetime income planning. His revered radio show, Financial Safari, reaches audiences across more than 70 stations nationwide. His financial acumen has been featured on major networks like CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg, and CBS Radio. His insights have graced the pages of renowned publications including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Smart Money, and Money.

Coach Pete's accolades extend to his role as a Forbes Leadership Council member and published writer for Forbes. He is the author or co-author of eight books, two of which have achieved Amazon bestseller status. Noteworthy titles include Tax Breaks of the Rich and Famous (co-authored with Steve Forbes) and SUCCESSONOMICS. Coach Pete's own authored works, such as Fine Print Fiasco and 7 Baby Steps to a Ridiculously Reliable Retirement Income, have garnered acclaim for their insightful perspectives.

A proud graduate of The University of North Carolina, Coach Pete's commitment to empowering individuals with financial literacy is evident in his extensive body of work.

For more information about Coach Pete D'Arruda and his transformative insights into financial planning, visit: capitalfinancialusa.com.