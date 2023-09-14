When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 14, 2023 FDA Publish Date: September 14, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen/Milk Company Name: Knickerbocker 365, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Knickerbocker 365, Inc. of Madison Heights, MI, is recalling its 16-ounce packages of "Homestyle Hamburger Buns" because they contain undeclared milk. People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled "Homestyle Hamburger Buns" were distributed in southeastern Michigan retail stores, restaurants and foodservice. Retail stores that received recall product include: All Season’s Market, John’s Market, Main Party Store, Nino Salvaggio, Steiner Meat Market and Van Dyke Liquor Beer & Wine.

The product comes in a 16 ounce, labeled clear plastic package marked with the following lot codes: I31C, J01C, J02C, J06C, J07C, J08C, J09C and J11C.

A complaint of illness was reported to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

The problem was corrected immediately.

Consumers who have purchased 16-ounce packages of "Homestyle Hamburger Buns" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Sandra Sokana at 248-217-1942. She will be available Monday through Friday, 9:00am – 3:00pm.