Courtney Kunkel Selected as Future Under 40 Honoree

YORK, Pa., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is proud to share that the Pennsylvania Bankers Association has selected Courtney Kunkel, Electronic Banking Manager, as a 2023 PA Bankers Future Under 40 honoree. The PA Bankers’ Future Under 40 Awards honor banking industry leaders, aged 40 years and younger, who have a tremendous impact on their institution, the community, and the industry.



“In my short time with PeoplesBank, Courtney has had an incredible impact on our team,” said Gina Trump, VP, Director of E-banking & Client Care Center. “Her expertise is invaluable in driving our success and her growth in leadership has enabled significant advances in our team’s impact to the organization.”

Ms. Kunkel’s focus on client experience and making banking easier and more accessible has remained consistent throughout her career. In 2016, Ms. Kunkel started her journey at PeoplesBank, as an Electronic Banking Administrator. She was soon promoted to Senior Electronic Banking Specialist, and Electronic Banking Supervisor shortly thereafter. In her current role as Electronic Banking Manager, Ms. Kunkel leads a team dedicated to helping PeoplesBank clients achieve their financial dreams by offering assistance and support.

“Courtney’s leadership abilities and dedication to our clients, shareholders, fellow Associates and the communities we serve are a tremendous asset to PeoplesBank and our mission,” said Craig L. Kauffman, PeoplesBank President and CEO. “She leads by example and consistently reflects our core values. We are delighted to see Courtney honored by the PA Bankers Association through their recognition of her contributions to the banking industry and the community.”

In addition to the leadership position Ms. Kunkel has at PeoplesBank, she also serves on the bank’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion advisory committee. Ms. Kunkel is also a member of Autism York’s board of directors, overseeing fundraising. In her free time, Ms. Kunkel enjoys spending time with her family, including six children, hiking, yoga, and reading.

