W&T Offshore Announces Participation in Pareto Securities’ 30th Annual Energy Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) today announced its participation in Pareto Securities’ 30th Annual Energy Conference in Oslo, Norway on September 20-21, 2023.



Tracy Krohn, W&T’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 at noon Oslo time. Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors during the Conference. While the presentation will not be webcast, an updated investor slide deck prepared in conjunction with the Conference will be posted the day of the event in the “Investors” section of W&T’s website under “Presentations”.

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had working interests in 46 fields in federal and state waters (which include 38 fields in federal waters and eight in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 578,000 gross acres (419,000 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 8,000 gross acres in Alabama State waters, 416,500 gross acres on the conventional shelf and approximately 153,500 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.