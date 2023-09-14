Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,983 in the last 365 days.

Breezeline Supports New Hampshire Energy Summit

The U.S. internet provider promotes sustainable energy initiatives in the Granite State

CONCORD, N.H., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, the eighth-largest cable provider in the U.S., will sponsor and participate in the annual New Hampshire Energy Summit on Sept. 18 in downtown Concord.

The policy conference, now in its 11th year, brings together industry leaders, end users and policymakers to promote dialogue, spur innovation and advance sustainable energy initiatives in the region. More than 150 participants are expected to attend the event.

“We are grateful for Breezeline’s support of the Energy Summit and its commitment to energy innovation,” said James Monahan, president of The Dupont Group & White Birch Communications Group, the Concord-based public affairs consulting group that hosts the annual event.

Breezeline representatives will showcase the company’s newly retrofitted electric vehicle (EV) bucket truck at the Summit. In July, Breezeline became the first U.S. cable operator to convert an internal combustion engine aerial bucket truck to full electric power.

“Breezeline continues to make progress in our electrification efforts,” said Patrick Higgins, director, enterprise risk management and sustainability for Breezeline. “In addition to the EV bucket truck, we’ve deployed additional Ford E-Transit vehicles, as well as electric-powered sales vehicles, all first steps in Breezeline’s commitment to reduce its operational emissions by 65% by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.”

For more information, visit the Summit reservation site here

Attachment 


Andrew Walton
Breezeline
awalton@breezeline.com

You just read:

Breezeline Supports New Hampshire Energy Summit

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more