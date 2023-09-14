Breezeline Supports New Hampshire Energy Summit

The U.S. internet provider promotes sustainable energy initiatives in the Granite State

CONCORD, N.H., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, the eighth-largest cable provider in the U.S., will sponsor and participate in the annual New Hampshire Energy Summit on Sept. 18 in downtown Concord.

The policy conference, now in its 11th year, brings together industry leaders, end users and policymakers to promote dialogue, spur innovation and advance sustainable energy initiatives in the region. More than 150 participants are expected to attend the event.

“We are grateful for Breezeline’s support of the Energy Summit and its commitment to energy innovation,” said James Monahan, president of The Dupont Group & White Birch Communications Group, the Concord-based public affairs consulting group that hosts the annual event.

Breezeline representatives will showcase the company’s newly retrofitted electric vehicle (EV) bucket truck at the Summit. In July, Breezeline became the first U.S. cable operator to convert an internal combustion engine aerial bucket truck to full electric power.

“Breezeline continues to make progress in our electrification efforts,” said Patrick Higgins, director, enterprise risk management and sustainability for Breezeline. “In addition to the EV bucket truck, we’ve deployed additional Ford E-Transit vehicles, as well as electric-powered sales vehicles, all first steps in Breezeline’s commitment to reduce its operational emissions by 65% by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.”

For more information, visit the Summit reservation site here.

Attachment

Andrew Walton Breezeline awalton@breezeline.com