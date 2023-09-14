Treace Medical Concepts Announces New Patent Covering Instrumented Bunion Correction Procedures and Milestone 50th U.S. Patent

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® Procedure, is pleased to announce the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) forthcoming issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,771,467, to publish on October 3, 2023 (the ‘467 Patent).



“Our 50th U.S. Patent grant demonstrates our commitment to rapid and meaningful innovation that continues to set the standard in our field,” said John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace. “Our pioneering work in the bunion correction space dates back over nine years now. An increasing number of physicians and their patients rely on our technology advancements, which we will continue to rapidly develop and protect as part of the Company’s strategy.”

The ‘467 Patent has a July 15, 2014 priority date and covers foundational steps for improved correction of bunion deformities. Treace’s innovation continues to advance the standard of care in bunion correction and is recognized by the USPTO, along with patent offices around the world, as novel. The company now has 50 U.S. patents, 12 patents worldwide, and 76 pending patent applications.

Internet Posting of Information

Treace routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.treace.com . The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Treace website regularly for important information about Treace.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

To learn more about Treace, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts:

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.

Julie Dewey, IRC

Chief Communications & Investor Relations Officer

jddewey@treace.com | 209-613-6945