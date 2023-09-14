Submit Release
eGain Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (Nasdaq: EGAN), a leading knowledge platform for customer engagement, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2023.

“We finished the year strong, delivering top and bottom-line results ahead of our guidance and street consensus,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “After a tough fiscal 2023 when deals stalled in our pipeline due to the difficult macro environment, we are now seeing many of those deals re-engaging and new RFPs launching with urgency and intent. Generative AI is rejuvenating interest in knowledge management platforms, and this will drive demand for our products in fiscal 2024.”

Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $24.6 million, up 5% year over year.
  • SaaS revenue was $22.7 million, up 10% year over year.
  • GAAP net income was $2.6 million, or $0.08 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.05 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q4 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $3.6 million, or $0.11 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $893,000, or $0.03 per share on a basic basis and diluted basis, in Q4 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $4.0 million compared to $857,000 in Q4 2022.
  • Total shares purchased through repurchase program was approximately 640,000 at an average cost per share of $7.28, totaling $4.7 million.

Fiscal 2023 Full Year Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $98.0 million, up 7% year over year (up 9% in constant currency).
  • SaaS revenue was $89.6 million, up 11% year over year (up 13% in constant currency).
  • GAAP net income was $2.1 million, or $0.07 per share on a basic basis and $0.06 on a diluted basis, compared to GAAP net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.08 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in fiscal 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $8.4 million, or $0.26 per share on a basic basis and $0.25 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.9 million, or $0.28 per share on a basic basis and $0.27 per share on a diluted basis, in fiscal 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $8.9 million compared to $9.9 million in fiscal 2022.
  • Cash provided by operations for fiscal 2023 was $4.6 million, or an operating cash flow margin of 5%.
  • Total cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 were $73.2 million, up from $72.2 million as of June 30, 2022.
  • Total shares purchased through repurchase program was approximately 786,000 at an average cost per share of $7.33, totaling $5.8 million.

Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ending September 30, 2023, eGain expects:

  • Total revenue of between $23.5 million to $24.0 million.
  • GAAP net income of $500,000 to $1.0 million, or $0.02 to $0.03 per share.
    • Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $1.2 million.
    • Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $120,000.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million to $2.2 million, or $0.05 to $0.07 per share.

Fiscal 2024 Financial Guidance

For the fiscal 2024 full year ending June 30, 2024, eGain expects:

  • Total revenue of between $96.0 million to $98.0 million.
  • GAAP net income of $6.6 million to $7.1 million, or $0.20 to $0.22 per share.
    • Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $4.2 million.
    • Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $500,000.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $10.8 million to $11.3 million, or $0.33 to $0.35 per share.

Guidance Assumption:

  • Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 32.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 32.3 million for the full fiscal year 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to our operating results, including adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest income, income tax provision, other (expense) income, net, and severance and related charges. The non-GAAP net income measure is adjusted for stock-based compensation expense. eGain’s management has analyzed the effect of these non-GAAP adjustments on our income tax provision and believes the change in our income tax provision would be minimal due to these non-GAAP adjustments being attributed to the U.S. jurisdiction where it has recorded full valuation allowance against the deferred taxes. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in our financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In addition, this press release includes eGain’s non-GAAP net income, a non-GAAP measure used to describe eGain’s expected performance. We have not presented a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, because the reconciliation could not be prepared without unreasonable effort. The information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is not available on a forward-looking basis and cannot be accurately predicted. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the calculation of the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Information

eGain will discuss its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year results today via a teleconference at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. To access the live call, dial 844-481-2704 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0660 (International) and ask to join the eGain earnings call. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be accessible on the “Investor relations” section of eGain’s website at www.egain.com. In addition, a phone replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and will remain in effect for one week. To access the phone replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 3097139.

About eGain

eGain Knowledge Hub automates and orchestrates customer engagement across touch points. Powered by AI and analytics, our secure cloud solution delivers personalized digital-first experiences, quick business value, and easy innovation. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation: our financial guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2024 full year ending June 30, 2024; expectations with respect to demand and drivers behind demand in fiscal 2024; and our market opportunity. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2024 full year ending June 30, 2024. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks to our business, operating results, financial condition, and prospects from the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic downturns, including but not limited to, its effect on customer demand for our products and services and the impact of potential delays in customer payments; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; general political or destabilizing events, including war, intensified international hostilities, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of legislative initiatives or proposals, statutory changes, governmental or other applicable regulations and/or changes in industry requirements, including those addressing data privacy, cyber-security and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com


eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value data)
(unaudited)

             
       June 30,       June 30, 
    2023   2022
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 73,201     $ 72,173  
Restricted cash     7       7  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $237 and $123 as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively     31,569       26,961  
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net     1,317       1,487  
Prepaid expenses     2,466       2,612  
Other current assets     1,268       895  
Total current assets     109,828       104,135  
Property and equipment, net     633       831  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,797       3,850  
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion     2,318       3,136  
Goodwill     13,186       13,186  
Other assets, net     1,355       871  
Total assets   $ 130,117     $ 126,009  
             
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 2,044     $ 1,706  
Accrued compensation     7,697       8,708  
Accrued liabilities     5,387       4,926  
Operating lease liabilities     832       1,044  
Deferred revenue     47,762       45,638  
Total current liabilities     63,722       62,022  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion     2,101       3,785  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     1,762       2,537  
Other long-term liabilities     836       808  
Total liabilities     68,421       69,152  
Stockholders’ equity:            
Common stock, $0.001 par value – authorized: 60,000 shares; issued: 32,268 and 31,930 shares; outstanding: 31,482 and 31,930 shares as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively     32       32  
Additional paid-in capital     401,087       393,157  
Treasury stock, at cost: 786 and 0 common shares as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.     (5,763 )      
Notes receivable from stockholders     (97 )     (95 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (2,122 )     (2,687 )
Accumulated deficit     (331,441 )     (333,550 )
Total stockholders’ equity     61,696       56,857  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 130,117     $ 126,009  
             

eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    June 30,    June 30, 
       2023      2022      2023      2022
Revenue:                        
Subscription   $ 22,807     $ 21,378     $ 90,324     $ 84,557  
Professional services     1,828       2,126       7,687       7,394  
Total revenue     24,635       23,504       98,011       91,951  
Cost of revenue:                        
Cost of subscription     4,882       3,969       18,677       14,780  
Cost of professional services     1,804       2,632       8,638       9,757  
  Total cost of revenue     6,686       6,601       27,315       24,537  
    Gross profit     17,949       16,903       70,696       67,414  
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development     6,551       6,399       27,300       24,387  
Sales and marketing     6,516       9,494       31,707       33,746  
General and administrative     2,524       2,732       10,300       11,419  
Total operating expenses     15,591       18,625       69,307       69,552  
Income (loss) from operations     2,358       (1,722 )     1,389       (2,138 )
Interest income     768       87       2,401       94  
Other (expense) income, net     (454 )     656       (434 )     838  
Income (loss) before income tax provision     2,672       (979 )     3,356       (1,206 )
Provision for income taxes     (71 )     (572 )     (1,247 )     (1,235 )
Net income (loss)   $ 2,601     $ (1,551 )   $ 2,109     $ (2,441 )
                         
Per share information:                        
Earnings (loss) per share:                        
Basic   $ 0.08     $ (0.05 )   $ 0.07     $ (0.08 )
Diluted   $ 0.08     $ (0.05 )   $ 0.06     $ (0.08 )
Weighted-average shares used in computation:                        
Basic     31,765       31,861       31,959       31,553  
Diluted     32,478       31,861       32,799       31,553  
                         
Summary of stock-based compensation included in the costs and expenses above:                        
Cost of revenue   $ 256     $ 707     $ 1,469     $ 3,056  
Research and development     336       625       1,970       2,935  
Sales and marketing     1       527       997       2,367  
General and administrative     370       585       1,810       3,022  
Total stock-based compensation   $ 963     $ 2,444     $ 6,246     $ 11,380  
                         

eGain Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    June 30,    June 30, 
       2023      2022      2023      2022
Income (loss) from operations   $ 2,358   $ (1,722 )   $ 1,389   $ (2,138 )
Add:                        
Stock-based compensation     963     2,444       6,246     11,380  
Non-GAAP income from operations   $ 3,321   $ 722     $ 7,635   $ 9,242  


                         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    June 30,    June 30, 
       2023      2022      2023      2022
Net income (loss)   $ 2,601     $ (1,551 )   $ 2,109     $ (2,441 )
Add:                        
Depreciation and amortization     115       131       490       478  
Stock-based compensation expense     963       2,444       6,246       11,380  
Interest income     (768 )     (87 )     (2,401 )     (94 )
Provision for income taxes     71       572       1,247       1,235  
Other (expense) income, net     454       (656 )     434       (838 )
Severance and related charges     574       4       812       135  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 4,010     $ 857     $ 8,937     $ 9,855  


                         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    June 30,    June 30, 
    2023      2022      2023      2022
Net income (loss)   $ 2,601   $ (1,551 )   $ 2,109   $ (2,441 )
Add:                        
Stock-based compensation     963     2,444       6,246     11,380  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 3,564   $ 893     $ 8,355   $ 8,939  
Per share information:                        
Non-GAAP earnings per share:                        
Basic   $ 0.11   $ 0.03     $ 0.26   $ 0.28  
Diluted   $ 0.11   $ 0.03     $ 0.25   $ 0.27  
Weighted-average shares used in computation:                        
Basic     31,765     31,861       31,959     31,553  
Diluted     32,478     32,906       32,799     32,803  
                             

eGain Corporation
Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Growth Rates   Constant Currency
Growth Rates [1]
    2023   2022            
Revenue:                           
SaaS revenue   $ 22,708     $ 20,573       10%     10%
Legacy revenue     99       805       (88%)     (88%)
GAAP subscription     22,807       21,378       7%     7%
GAAP professional services     1,828       2,126       (14%)     (14%)
Total GAAP revenue   $ 24,635     $ 23,504       5%     5%
                         
SaaS and professional services revenue:                        
SaaS revenue   $ 22,708     $ 20,573       10%     10%
Professional Services     1,828       2,126       (14%)     (14%)
Total SaaS and professional services revenue   $ 24,536     $ 22,699       8%     8%
                         
Cost of Revenue:                           
GAAP subscription   $ 4,882     $ 3,969              
Non-GAAP subscription   $ 4,882     $ 3,969              
                         
GAAP professional services   $ 1,804     $ 2,632              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation     (256 )     (707 )            
Non-GAAP professional services   $ 1,548     $ 1,925              
                         
GAAP total cost of revenue   $ 6,686     $ 6,601              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation     (256 )     (707 )            
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue   $ 6,430     $ 5,894       9%     10%
                         
Gross Profit:                        
Non-GAAP subscription   $ 17,925     $ 17,409              
Non-GAAP professional services     280       201              
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 18,205     $ 17,610       3%     3%
                         
Operating expenses:                        
GAAP research and development   $ 6,551     $ 6,399              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation expense     (336 )     (625 )            
Non-GAAP research and development   $ 6,215     $ 5,774       8%     9%
                         
GAAP sales and marketing   $ 6,516     $ 9,494              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation expense     (1 )     (527 )            
Non-GAAP sales and marketing   $ 6,515     $ 8,967       (27%)     (27%)
                         
GAAP general and administrative   $ 2,524     $ 2,732              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation expense     (370 )     (585 )            
Non-GAAP general and administrative   $ 2,154     $ 2,147       0%     1%
                         
GAAP operating expenses   $ 15,591     $ 18,625              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation expense     (707 )     (1,737 )            
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 14,884     $ 16,888       (12%)     (11%)

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

eGain Corporation
Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

                         
    Year Ended
June 30, 		  Growth Rates   Constant Currency Growth Rates [1]
    2023     2022              
Revenue:                           
SaaS revenue   $ 89,619     $ 80,904       11%     13%
Legacy revenue     705       3,653       (81%)     (77%)
GAAP subscription     90,324       84,557       7%     9%
GAAP professional services     7,687       7,394       4%     7%
Total GAAP revenue   $ 98,011     $ 91,951       7%     9%
                         
SaaS and professional services revenue:                        
SaaS revenue   $ 89,619     $ 80,904       11%     13%
Professional Services     7,687       7,394       4%     7%
Total SaaS and professional services revenue   $ 97,306     $ 88,298       10%     13%
                         
Cost of Revenue:                           
GAAP subscription   $ 18,677     $ 14,780              
Non-GAAP subscription   $ 18,677     $ 14,780              
                         
GAAP professional services   $ 8,638     $ 9,757              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation     (1,469 )     (3,056 )            
Non-GAAP professional services   $ 7,169     $ 6,701              
                         
GAAP total cost of revenue   $ 27,315     $ 24,537              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation     (1,469 )     (3,056 )            
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue   $ 25,846     $ 21,481       20%     23%
                         
Gross Profit:                        
Non-GAAP subscription   $ 71,647     $ 69,777              
Non-GAAP professional services     518       693              
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 72,165     $ 70,470       2%     5%
                         
Operating expenses:                        
GAAP research and development   $ 27,300     $ 24,387              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation expense     (1,970 )     (2,935 )            
Non-GAAP research and development   $ 25,330     $ 21,452       18%     21%
                         
GAAP sales and marketing   $ 31,707     $ 33,746              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation expense     (997 )     (2,367 )            
Non-GAAP sales and marketing   $ 30,710     $ 31,379       (2%)     0%
                         
GAAP general and administrative   $ 10,300     $ 11,419              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation expense     (1,810 )     (3,022 )            
Non-GAAP general and administrative   $ 8,490     $ 8,397       1%     3%
                         
GAAP operating expenses   $ 69,307     $ 69,552              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation expense     (4,777 )     (8,324 )            
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 64,530     $ 61,228       5%     8%

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.


