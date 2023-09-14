Submit Release
SPX Introduces Sixth Annual Sustainability Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that its sixth annual sustainability report with data covering 2022 is available on the company’s website at (https://www.spx.com/our-company/esg-reporting/).

Gene Lowe, President and CEO of SPX Technologies commented, “I am pleased to share another year of progress in our ESG efforts, reflecting our commitment to a strong sustainability culture and a journey of continuous improvement. This report is our most comprehensive to date and provides numerous examples of our progress on sustainability initiatives during 2022 and year-to-date 2023, including our adoption of a goal to reduce greenhouse gas intensity by 30% by 2030.”  

About SPX Technologies, Inc.: SPX Technologies, Inc. is a diversified, global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies, Inc. has more than 4,000 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Paul Clegg, VP, Investor Relations and Communications

Garrett Roelofs, Assistant Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 980-474-3806

E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

