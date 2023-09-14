CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Appoints Bauer as County Court Judge in Sixth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Pillen announced his appointment of Sara Bauer of Fremont as county court judge for the Sixth Judicial District of Nebraska. The district includes Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington Counties.

Bauer is currently an assistant city attorney in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She has worked in numerous firms, particularly in Omaha; and helped establish and grow the local office for Gurstel Law Firm P.C.

Bauer has a strong background in civil law. During her time as an associate at Copple & Rockey P.C. in Norfolk, she handled juvenile, criminal, and domestic law cases, as well as civil issues.

Bauer received her bachelor’s degree from Saint Mary’s College of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. She has a juris doctor from Creighton University School of Law.

Bauer fills a judicial vacancy due to the resignation of Judge Douglas L. Luebe.