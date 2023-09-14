Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,040 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Appoints Bauer as County Court Judge in Sixth Judicial District

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

 

Gov. Pillen Appoints Bauer as County Court Judge in Sixth Judicial District 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Pillen announced his appointment of Sara Bauer of Fremont as county court judge for the Sixth Judicial District of Nebraska. The district includes Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington Counties. 

Bauer is currently an assistant city attorney in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She has worked in numerous firms, particularly in Omaha; and helped establish and grow the local office for Gurstel Law Firm P.C.

Bauer has a strong background in civil law. During her time as an associate at Copple & Rockey P.C. in Norfolk, she handled juvenile, criminal, and domestic law cases, as well as civil issues. 

Bauer received her bachelor’s degree from Saint Mary’s College of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. She has a juris doctor from Creighton University School of Law.

Bauer fills a judicial vacancy due to the resignation of Judge Douglas L. Luebe.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Appoints Bauer as County Court Judge in Sixth Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more