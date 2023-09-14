GLG and FactSet Collaborate to Provide Expert Transcripts and Insights

The GLG Library’s unparalleled and growing collection of expert transcripts is now available via FactSet, with nearly 500 new transcripts created each month

New York, New York; September 14, 2023 – GLG, the world’s insight network, today announced that the 15,000+ transcripts of expert interviews in the industry-leading GLG Library will now be available to mutual clients on the FactSet Workstation, with nearly 500 new transcripts created per month. The transcripts are based on events and calls with GLG experts moderated by a global team of compliance-trained GLG employees with industry experience. (GLG does not publish transcripts of its clients’ proprietary consultations with GLG experts.)

GLG is the world’s insight network, bringing decision makers the insight it takes to get ahead. GLG’s network of experts is the most diverse, dynamic, and senior membership of its kind, with thousands of new experts recruited every week. GLG has served the world’s leading investors, consultants, and corporate decision makers for 25 years.

The inclusion of GLG Library transcripts broadens FactSet’s existing, expansive content library and provides mutual clients with access to expert information and events across industries. GLG content can be accessed on the FactSet Workstation through the Document Search application by entering “GLG Transcripts” in the search parameters.

“GLG is proud to partner with our clients to give them the right insights at the right time through our products, content, and engagements with our leading network of experts,” said GLG CEO Gemma Postlethwaite. “We look forward to working with FactSet to support even more decision makers with the insights that will best inform their research.”

“Through FactSet’s AI-powered Document Smart Search, joint clients can easily access GLG content based on their portfolios and/or coverage universe along with leveraging advanced searches to find meaningful insights,” said FactSet Principal Product Manager Jeswin Thomas. “The unique content GLG provides sits alongside our vast library of News, Research, Transcripts, and Events, allowing investment professionals to obtain the necessary, relevant information they need in a quick amount of time.”

In addition to the expert interview transcripts now available on the FactSet Workstation, the GLG Library includes thousands of webcasts, surveys, and other types of content created in partnership with GLG experts.

“The GLG Library provides access to the world’s top human intelligence, focused on delivering context around topics most relevant to our clients’ needs,” said GLG Global Head of Content Eric Jaffe. “We are excited to continue supporting business leaders around the world with the high-quality, timely content they expect from GLG and our experts.”

