OP360 Secures Bronze at the HR Excellence Awards
OP360 Recognized for its Robust Recovery and Rebound Strategy
We are deeply honored to receive this recognition. This award salutes our team's resilience and dedication amid challenges, reflecting their steadfast commitment and effort.”MILLWOOD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OP360, a leading business process outsourcing firm, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the Bronze award for Excellence in Recovery and Rebound Strategy at the prestigious HR Excellence Awards. This highly coveted accolade is a testament to the firm's resilience, agility, and unwavering commitment to its people and clients.
— Ben Roberts, President & COO of OP360
Originally launched in Singapore a decade ago, the HR Excellence Awards has gained significant popularity, extending its reach to the wider Asian region. The awards program is designed to celebrate and acknowledge exceptional HR practices across a broad range of categories.
Throughout the past year, OP360 has faced numerous challenges, from a global pandemic to the impact of a powerful typhoon. Despite these hurdles, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to safeguard the safety and well-being of its workforce, while ensuring uninterrupted service to its esteemed clients.
This award underscores OP360's ability to adapt and thrive amidst adversity, setting it apart in the BPO landscape. For more information about OP360 and its award-winning HR strategies, visit www.op360.com.
About OP360
OP360 (OfficePartners360) was founded in 2006 with a focus on building relationships as its core philosophy. As a trusted global workforce partner and a one-stop shop for full-service outsourcing, we deliver streamlined solutions while reducing costs, improving service levels, and increasing top-line performance. With 24/7/365 omnichannel experience in various domains including customer support, data center, accounting, and IT support, our success is the result of our people, technology, and progressive thought leadership that enables us to continually raise the bar of world-class customer experience. At OP360, we strive to enable business agility, innovation, and competitive advantage for our clients and are guided by our core values of integrity and commitment to our clients' success.
