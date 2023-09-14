Submit Release
ACC Releases July 2023 Resin Production And Sales Statistics

ACC Plastics Industry Producers’ Statistics Group

The ACC Plastics Industry Producers’ Statistics Group makes available detailed reports (including monthly production and end-use sales data for major thermoplastic and thermoset resins) to subscribers of its various services. For more information on subscriptions to the resin reports, please click here.

American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council’s mission is to advocate for the people, policy, and products of chemistry that make the United States the global leader in innovation and manufacturing. To achieve this, we: Champion science-based policy solutions across all levels of government; Drive continuous performance improvement to protect employees and communities through Responsible Care®; Foster the development of sustainability practices throughout ACC member companies; and Communicate authentically with communities about challenges and solutions for a safer, healthier and more sustainable way of life. Our vision is a world made better by chemistry, where people live happier, healthier, and more prosperous lives, safety and sustainably—for generations to come.

