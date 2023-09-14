Submit Release
MassDEP Fines Wilson Petroleum for Failing to Complete Cleanup Actions for a Fuel Spill at Raynham Site 

BOSTON The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $30,000 penalty to Wilson Petroleum Corporation, located at 728 Broadway in Raynham, for failing to conduct the required site investigation and cleanup activities to ensure the appropriate cleanup of gasoline that was released at the property in 2002.

Since 2019, Wilson Petroleum has failed to comply with notices establishing deadlines to bring the site into compliance with the Waste Site Cleanup regulations. The company received two Notices of Noncompliance (NONs) requiring them to submit a Permanent Solution Statement, Downgradient Property Status Submittal, or Tier Classification for their site. As a result, MassDEP has issued a $30,000 penalty for noncompliance and an order establishing dates for completion of cleanup actions.

“We encourage business owners and operators at properties where there have been releases of oil and hazardous materials to conduct assessment and cleanup that is protective of health, safety, and the environment of the communities in which the release occurs,” said Millie Garcia-Serrano, director of MassDEP’s Southeast Regional Office in Lakeville. “MassDEP is committed to ensuring that the proper level of assessment and cleanup at such sites is completed in a timely manner.”

 

